Think of a coup d’ etat and one should conjure images of a violent overthrowing of a government. Coups are rare — successful coups are even rarer. It takes a deep-rooted, dedicated effort and planning to overthrow the elected government. Most of those violent overthrows occur in third-world countries.
We just witnessed a coup attempt fail without a shot being fired. We all knew. Those who have seen beyond the biased headlines at what the president has accomplished. We are results people. He has been getting results under relentless pressure put on by political opponents who wanted to overthrow a democratically elected president.
The only collusion we have f0und is that of a national media that has forever lost its sense of subjectivity and opponents of the presidents. The entire Russia hoax was built off a joke and a Hail Mary from people in the Clinton camp who couldn’t comprehend what had happened.
Clinton was the shoo-in for the presidency. Until that night… the national media and Democrats have not and never will comprehend what happened. She lost fair and square. She was the worst candidate. No Russians. No collusion. Nothing. He worked harder than she did and he won. That’s it.
For the past 2-plus years the people of this country have watched a relentless assault on the president. Russia! Stolen election! Twenty-five million OF OUR DOLLARS were wasted on this charade. How many people could that feed? The American people who have jumped headfirst into the American renaissance — an economic story that should have been the headlines for the past two years — knew this was a charade from the start. It didn’t make sense. Didn’t pass the old country sniff test.
The scariest of all is that it was members of the intelligence community that launched this entire farce. The one aspect of our nation that CANNOT ever become politicized has become politicized. How can we have faith in the FBI or the Justice Department — the higher-ups, not the rank-and file who do a fine job — after what they just put the American people through.
Now we can see that Democrats are dug in too deep to stop now. Watch the TV news and you will see it, too. The watchword for the week is “underlying documents” — you will hear Democrats say it 1,000 times. They are pushing forward to their own detriment.
If they loved this country, they would end this nonsense. They do not love this country. They love their party and their power.
What a sickening display of corruption and power. In Jones County, we know plenty about that.
