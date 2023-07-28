No matter what subterfuge Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and his campaign team make in regard to his connections to a Jackson abortion clinic, there are some facts that are simply undeniable. Delbert Hosemann was “officially” the vice president and director of The South Jackson Women’s Clinic while the president of the same clinic was the well-known abortionist Dr. Larry Lipscomb. That is fact.
Another fact is that Delbert Hosemann’s name was still on paperwork associated with the abortion clinic in 1987, when Dr. Lipscomb was sued for a botched abortion by a six-weeks pregnant woman named Mrs. Georgia S. Kiddy. That is an undeniable fact.
These are the unarguable facts that led me to contact both the Mississippi Right to Life and parent organization the National Right to Life to find out why they would endorse a candidate with ties to an abortionist and abortion clinic over a candidate such as Chris McDaniel, who has been pro-life for his entire life. Seemed like a very fair question. Carol Tobias, the president of National Right to Life, didn’t seem to think so.
But let me start from the beginning. On Tuesday, July 18, I tried calling the Mississippi Right to Life organization but received no answer. That same day, I sent an email to Director Barbara Whitehead asking if she was “aware that (Hosemann) was the director and VP of the South Jackson Women’s Clinic” and if I could talk to her about the organization’s endorsement. It’s two weeks later, and I still haven’t received a response.
However, I did fare a little bit better with the National Right to Life Organization. I first attempted to call and got a recorded message saying to type in the last name of the person I was attempting to reach. I typed in “Tobias” and was told there was no such person. I hung up and tried again, thinking I must have typed it wrong, but again, I got the same result. Very odd for the president of an organization not to be listed, but I didn’t give up.
I was finally able to get through to a recording from the Director of Communications, who said via the recording that the best way to communicate with her was over email. On July 19, I emailed her, identifying myself and asking if she knew that Hosemann was the VP and director of the South Jackson Women’s Clinic that was sued for a botched abortion. I attached the paperwork from the Secretary of State’s office showing Hosemann’s involvement and asked if I could “talk to Carol Tobias or someone with NRL to discuss your recent endorsement.”
Instead of a call, I received the following response via email: “The following is a statement from Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life: ‘The false story of Delbert Hosemann’s involvement with an abortion clinic has been around for decades and has been found to be completely untrue. Delbert Hosemann is pro-life and has worked well with the National Right to Life Committee. It is time to put an end to the false rumors about Delbert Hosemann and abortion. Mississippi deserves a pro-life Lt. Governor and Delbert is that man.”
OK, I was getting somewhere. Apparently, Carol Tobias had proof that Delbert wasn’t involved with an abortionist, and I was dying to see it. And then she provided me with the “Proof.”
It was a “To Whom it may Concern” typed memo, supposedly from Larry Lipscomb — the known abortionist, friend and business associate of Delbert Hosemann — that read, “Delbert Hosemann provided periodic legal services for the South Jackson Women’s Clinic from 1977-1981.” It goes on to add that abortions weren’t performed during those years. The letter is dated June 4, 1998. It’s unsigned, and the only indication that it is from Dr. Lipscomb is that the stationary has his name at the top.
Hmm, I thought. An unsigned letter from a friend and business associate who happens to be a well-known abortionist is what a pro-life organization used as a reference to endorse a candidate. What in the world is going on here?
I responded, “Just curious, Do you have any proof other than a ‘To Whom is may Concern letter’ from a friend and business associate of Mr. Hosemann …?” And then I asked if the NRL had received any money from Delbert Hosemann.
The response was to send me an AP story written by Michael Goldberg, which basically uses the same one-paragraph memo supposedly from abortionist Larry Lipscomb to clear Delbert Hosemann and attack Chris McDaniel. Apparently, the message from the NRL was, if the memo was good enough for the Leftwing Associated Press, it was good enough for the NRL.
I still didn’t get an answer about the money, though, so I responded: “Thank you for the AP story, which does the same thing as you have done. It takes the word of a known abortionist and friend and business associate of Delbert Hosemann to ‘debunk’ a story about Hosemann being the VP and director of a known abortion clinic. Again, hardly proof of anything. That’s not even real journalism. It’s propaganda. …Why would NRL endorse a candidate with known ties to an abortionist over a candidate that has been pro-life his entire life? Also, you have failed to answer my earlier question. Has the NRL or Mississippi NRL received money from Delbert Hosemann?”
My final response from NRL was this email: “The following can be attributed to Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life: ‘Delbert Hosemann is a long-time pro-life champion and it’s ridiculous to question his commitment to vulnerable pre-born children. He has a proven record of demonstrating his staunch support for the right to life.’”
Delbert Hosemann has a history of doing whatever it takes to get elected, and going from being the VP and director of an abortion clinic to being “pro-life” actually fits his profile of posing as a conservative while embracing liberal policies. He recently lashed out at Chris McDaniel, calling him “a coward” for bringing up the fact that he is directly connected to an abortion clinic. The only coward in this race is Hosemann, who has repeatedly refused to face off with McDaniel in a debate.
As for the National Right to Life organization and its director Carol Tobias … I kept trying to find out why that organization would endorse a candidate with ties to an abortionist and abortion clinic over a candidate who has always been and always will be pro-life without any questions needing to be asked. The replies stopped all together.
I also asked time and again if Delbert Hosemann and/or the Hosemann campaign gave any money to the NRL. Tobias and the NRL refused to answer that question as well. Their refusal to answer that simple question and Tobias’ determined defense of Hosemann, knowing that he has irrefutable ties to an abortionist, should tell you everything you need to know about the National Right to Life organization and its director.
