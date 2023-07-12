Bright and early Friday morning, we took off with Walter in tow. The gas gauge on the moderately-priced SUV range read: 360 miles.
A short stop in Madison to drop off the dog for a week’s summer camp followed, then we were off.
By the time we reached Senatobia off I-55 in North Mississippi, we needed to fuel up. The gas station was crowded with travelers with all of the 16 pumps taken — and a few cars waiting in line.
Up to the pump, credit card in, rewards number typed, and about three minutes later, the SUV was loaded with fuel. I pulled away from the gas tank as another car quickly filled in behind me.
While that gas station likely wasn’t that busy every second of every day, with its proximity to the interstate and Americans’ love of driving, I’m pretty sure the gas flowed freely.
After a bathroom break, snack and drink, we were back on the highway in about 15 minutes. Our next stop would be some 350 miles away in Missouri or Illinois.
We would then repeat the 15-minute task.
Gasoline-powered automobiles are a gift from above. The combustible engine has changed the way we do everything — and for the better. It has made shipping goods across the country efficient. It has powered the spirit of adventure. It is cheap, plentiful and … well, let’s look at what a trip would be like if the windmill-and-solar crowd gets their way.
Consider a Tesla, which gets, according to the company, about 333 miles per charge. The company website declares, “You will never have to visit a gas station again!”
The range might be wonderful tooling around San Francisco, but what about when it comes to seeing Great-Aunt Gladys in Minneapolis?
Leave the house at 6 a.m. fully charged, after having been plugged in since the night before. Oh, we’re rolling now until we get to … ahh, Senatobia again.
Instead of spending three minutes at one of the plentiful gas pumps, it’s time to hook up the Tesla to a charging station that, by the company’s own metrics, would take about an hour to get fully charged.
Say there are 16 charging stations instead of the 16 gas pumps. That would mean 16 cars could be serviced at a time for one hour each.
With 16 gas pumps and each fill taking, for argument’s sake, five minutes, that same gas station could service 295 cars. So, I ask you, what to do with those other 279 cars while the only charging stations are taken up for at least an hour? If you think Americans’ nerves are frayed now, wait until they have to wait a minimum of one hour and a maximum of who knows how long to charge their car.
There is so much ridiculousness in the push to end oil and gasoline. Nuts believe that wind and solar is the answer to our power needs when we know damn well what the answer is, and it is everywhere under our feet.
Nuts believe there should be no gas-powered cars. Only electric cars with huge batteries that are mined in places like China by, I imagine, child and slave labor. We are stripping the earth of its natural materials to stop taking natural materials out of the earth. Not to mention when Dalton plugs in his electric car, what is powering that station to then power the electric car? Is it the windmills out back? Is it the sun? Or is it the same materials the nuts are trying to get rid of?
One day, we might all have flying cars. But that day isn’t today. It is not tomorrow and it won’t be 10 years from now. Until there is a tried and true alternative to the most effective, cheap and readily available resource known to man, pipe dreams about windmills and solar have to be knocked down a notch.
Continue to build the electric infrastructure and maybe even start constructing a few nuclear plants, for that likely is the answer to all of the world’s power problems, if the windmill nuts would embrace it.
But to believe that in 20 years, instead of 15 minutes at the Circle K, Americans are going to tolerate hours at a charging station is to believe Joe Biden has had a coherent thought in the past 10 years.
Americans — at least this one — loves freedom — of speech, of protest and of movement. There is a fantastic line in one of my favorite films, “The Hunt for Red October,” where a Russian officer is talking to the captain about defecting to America. The officer is stunned to realize that anyone could go from state to state without showing papers. Freedom is a wonderful thing.
Under the guise of an absolute fool’s errand of “saving the planet,” the malcontents running most of this country are slowing driving the bayonet into the belly of freedom.
A revolt will happen, and it could start along Interstate 55 in Senatobia when a family with three unruly children are told it will be six hours until they can get to a charging station and another hour before they can get on the road, turning a 15-minute chore into darn-near a full workday. Thanks a lot, you whackaloons! Take your wind and your solar and blow hot air.
As for this American, it’s time for another fill-up. Fifteen minutes, bam, on the road again.
Hope you climate nuts enjoy Senatobia — and its windmills.
