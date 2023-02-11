There are plenty of battle zones requiring our action. We’ve discussed several aspects of life where we need to be on the offensive: prayer, church and school. Today, I’d like to add something else to the list.
Stay engaged in the home.
The number of broken homes in our society is heartbreaking. Sad to say, this is a much-needed call. We often think of the more major factors that contribute to this damage: abuse (physical and emotional), divorce, or drugs and alcohol. These are all considerations. Yet I contend that there are behaviors and influences that can be just as destructive to the family unit. Today, the dynamic in a lot of homes (not all, but many) is at the least dysfunctional. Whether there are two parents or only one, they typically work a full day’s job while their kids are in school.
The parents are engrossed in their work and careers and don’t have a clue as to what their kids are learning, who they’re spending time with or what they’re watching on TV and social media. The kids have their own sets of friends and can’t stand their own siblings. School events, sports and entertainment distract everyone to the exclusion of the most important issue for all of them: the reason for living. Why is this the norm? And why are we accepting it? I suggest we take back our homes.
God created the family with different members to perform special roles.
The husband and wife both have different and unique goals. Together, their goal is to spread the Gospel in whatever profession or work they are called into. Their children are offshoots of that mission, intended to be raised as ambassadors for Christ. Of course, in the majority of homes, that’s not happening. Even in Christian homes, the dedication and direction is sometimes paltry.
So, what’s the answer?
Husbands, you are the image of Christ in your home. It’s a huge responsibility. I grant that. Your love for your wife and your children is supposed to be sacrificial. That means you do things you don’t feel like doing, no matter when. It means you listen to and encourage your wife. It means you mentor your children. It means you win their hearts.
A father can be physically present and yet never really know what’s going on in his family’s mental and spiritual lives. That’s when a tragedy, like suicide, could happen. Don’t wait until tragedy shocks you into reality. With the grace of God as your empowerment, knit the hearts of your children so closely to yours, and ultimately, to Christ’s, that you need have no fear for them.
Be present.
Introduce family activities, like reading aloud from good books. Instill a servant mindset in them, maybe doing yard work or housecleaning for widows, so they’ll love to bless others. Have meaningful discussions with them and ask them questions about their dreams, desires and struggles. Put the phone or TV remote away. Which reminds me … be careful about the entertainment your family is ingesting. Every family has a different set of standards, so I’m not going to tell you what you should or shouldn’t view. I just encourage you to measure all movies, shows, books and music against what God’s Word teaches.
Wives, you’ve got an amazing task.
It’s even more involved if you have children. The support and love from a wife can literally build a man up and strengthen him to face life’s struggles.
You may think that being a Biblical wife means you are silent, submissive and subservient. It doesn’t help that some people interpret the Scripture as meaning you are subpar to men and in subjection to them. Not true.
Read Proverbs 31. The woman described in that chapter is a very gifted, hardworking wife and mother with numerous enterprises under her control. She’s a businesswoman, cook, shopper and homemaker. She exercises, does charitable work and helps take care of her family’s finances. She speaks her husband’s praises in the gate and raises her children with love and kindness. That is not an inferior individual. The Lord expressly states that a woman whose life is devoted to that kind of work will be blessed.
If you are a wife, embrace the role.
When you work alongside your husband in your home, you further the Gospel! Love your husband, even if he’s sometimes unlovable. Honor him and never put him down, either to his face or behind his back. Pray together! If the two of you can be the best of friends, united by your love for Jesus, you make an unbreakable team. If you have children, train them in the Word of God. Teach Scripture memorization. Pray with them and for them. Just as with dads, moms need to win their children’s hearts, too, and take part in their development, direction and dreams.
Parents, you have the greatest responsibility ever handed down to mankind.
You aren’t just raising children — you are raising souls that will shine Christ’s love in a dark world. They will live forever in eternity some place, and if you want them to live in heaven, you must take your role seriously. Stay engaged! Pray about all the influences and activities you allow into your home. Continue praying that God will nourish your love for Him. As a result, the more you love Him, the more you will love your children and guide them in the right path.
To any young person reading this post: you are included in my call.
If you’re still a child living at home, you have a job. That is to honor and obey your parents and love your siblings, if you have any. Doing chores, finishing homework or playing with your little brother may not sound very grand, but believe it or not, you please the Lord and carry out part of His plan for your life when you do.
Doing great things for God begins with doing the simple ones. If you’re a teenager or even older and still single, living at home, serve in whatever place you are now. Bless your parents and make your presence in the house a plus. Mentor younger siblings and foster friendships with them.
