Last year, my brother Don and I traveled to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to watch his soon-to-be son-in-law pitch in a Triple A game for the Durham Bulls. Much to our surprise, it happened to be “Pride Night.” In the entire stadium, there seemed to be about three people who were there to celebrate “Pride Night,” but that didn’t stop the Durham Bulls from hosting the event.

Fast forward a year later, and my brother’s son-in-law is pitching for the Cincinnati Reds, so we planned a trip to St. Louis in hopes that we would get to see him pitch in the big leagues. And, guess what? The very first night we were at the ballpark, it was “Pride Night.” Once again, there seemed to be a very limited number of fans who were actually there because it was “Pride Night,” but in the pregame ceremonies, the Cardinals went out of their way to recognize a bunch of “Pride Night” VIP’s, including a drag queen.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.