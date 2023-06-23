Last year, my brother Don and I traveled to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to watch his soon-to-be son-in-law pitch in a Triple A game for the Durham Bulls. Much to our surprise, it happened to be “Pride Night.” In the entire stadium, there seemed to be about three people who were there to celebrate “Pride Night,” but that didn’t stop the Durham Bulls from hosting the event.
Fast forward a year later, and my brother’s son-in-law is pitching for the Cincinnati Reds, so we planned a trip to St. Louis in hopes that we would get to see him pitch in the big leagues. And, guess what? The very first night we were at the ballpark, it was “Pride Night.” Once again, there seemed to be a very limited number of fans who were actually there because it was “Pride Night,” but in the pregame ceremonies, the Cardinals went out of their way to recognize a bunch of “Pride Night” VIP’s, including a drag queen.
Now, let’s get something straight (pun intended). I couldn’t care less if you are gay. I couldn’t care less if someone is straight either. When I attend a baseball game, all I care about is whether or not my team wins, and in the case of my nephew-in-law, how well he pitches. I’m pretty sure no one attending a baseball game is going there to celebrate someone’s sexuality, and if you are going to a baseball game for that reason, then you are both an idiot and a freak.
This begs the question, why are baseball teams, all of the sudden, obsessed with having “Pride Night?” And the even better question is, “What in the world are you proud about anyway?”
“Pride Night,” “Pride Month,” “Pride Flags”… being attracted to the same sex doesn’t seem like much of an accomplishment. It certainly isn’t any more of an accomplishment than being attracted to the opposite sex.
Can you imagine being a straight man and going around whooping and hollering, “Hey, look at me, everyone, I’m attracted to women … Yeehaw!”
Of course not. It’s just stupid. So why are we being forced to celebrate guys who are attracted to other guys or girls who are attracted to other girls or men who dress as girls or who want to be girls. The whole idea of celebrating one’s sexuality is a ridiculous concept developed by the same left wing nut jobs who think they can control the weather or that crime should be handled by social workers instead of law enforcement.
Most sports teams seem to take the stance that, in order to make themselves seem “woke,” they have to host a “Pride Night.” However, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to go whole hog on their “Pride Night” events. The Dodgers decided to give a “Community Hero Award” to an anti-Catholic group of activist drag queen performers who call themselves “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” These drag queens dress as nuns and perform blasphemous skits around the crucifixion of Jesus. The group’s motto of “go and sin some more” is a satanic take on Jesus’s command to “go, and sin no more.”
What in the world were the Dodgers and Major League Baseball thinking?
How could we go from a world in which baseball was as wholesome as “Mom” and “apple pie” to a world in which one of the most popular sports teams in the world is handing out a “Community Hero Award” to a group that maliciously attacks Christianity?
In a letter that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio sent to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Rubio rightly asks, “Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians — and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others? Do you believe such an award is ‘apolitical’? Do you believe it is a sound business decision, in a city with more than four million Catholics and countless other people of faith? Finally, setting aside financial considerations, do you believe it is morally right for the most important league of our national pastime to honor a group that mocks religion, and one religion in particular?”
Of course, Manfred never replied, but Rubio is 100 percent correct. Can you imagine if the Dodgers decided to honor a group that mocked the religion of Islam? It would never happen even though Christians make up 64 percent of the nation while Muslims account for 1 percent. Why is it OK to mock the religion of 64 percent of the nation but not the religion of 1 percent of the nation?
Well, it is the same question that should be asked about shoving “Pride” crap down our throats. According to a Gallup poll from last year, only 7.1 percent of Americans identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual, but you certainly wouldn’t think that by the way corporations, Hollywood and the Biden Administration inundate us with LGBT propaganda every single day.
If you think television and movies are a reflection of real life, then you would swear that at least 70 percent of the population is gay, with 20 percent of them being transgender. The actual percentage of transgender people in the United States is about a half of a percent. Yes, well less than 1 percent of people in the United States are transgender, but that didn’t stop the Biden Administration from hosting a “LGBTQI+ Pride Month” celebration in which multiple transgender invitees decided to expose themselves on the White House lawn. Keep destroying America, Joe.
It’s obvious that Americans have had enough, but does it matter? Thousands protested outside of Dodger Stadium during their “Pride Night” events, but the event went on with close to 50,000 in attendance. The boycotts against Bud Light and Target are well documented and their stock devaluations are very real. However, Target didn’t remove the offensive transgender outfits targeting kids — it simply moved them to another section of the store. Anheuser-Busch has never apologized for abandoning its core Bud-Light consumers on behalf of the almost non-existent drinkers who want to have different genitals than they were born with.
We are in a culture war in which the people in power, the people with all the money and the people who control the airwaves and newsprint have sided with a small minority of extremists. We are being told that it is not enough to “live and let live” anymore. Now we must take part in celebrating other people’s sex lives and/or gender identity crises. It’s absurd. And it’s certainly nothing to be proud about.
