My wife tells me I’m “like a dog with a bone” when something I think is important has to get done, or when I’ve information I feel needs to be shared. It aggravates her and I’m a nuisance, and she’s right, I am. I’ve been made aware, on occasion, my style’s too blunt and language too salty for some tastes, and my way of making a point can be — has been — condescending. That’s so and probably, most likely, it’ll happen again. Maybe right here in this column. But like old Popeye used to say, “I yam what I yam.”
In our American Revolution story, we’ve read of Paul Revere’s ride. Or at least old men like me have … Revere rode to warn that British Lt. Col. Francis Smith and 700 regulars under his command were on their way from Boston to Concord to capture and destroy guns, ammo and powder stores hidden by the Massachusetts militia.
Anti-British intelligence informed patriot leader Dr. Joseph Warren about their intentions. Warren sends for riders Paul Revere and William Dawes to spread the alarm. Revere takes the water route from Boston across the harbor to Charlestown while Dawes rides out across Boston Neck. They leave Boston around 10 p.m. Two lanterns are lighted in the Old North Church steeple, a signal cooked up by Revere to alert the patriots the British will row across Boston harbor instead of marching across the Neck.
Revere reaches shore, mounts up and heads to Lexington. He rides through the towns of Somerville, Medford and Menotomy, and other riders set out, guns fire, church bells ring — warning of the looming threat. Minute Men grab their weapons and gather, followed by the rest of the militia. By the time the British cross the water, word’s already reached Concord.
When the British arrive, it was that moment when, like I’ve written several times in this column, “Push comes to shove.” The American colonists had had enough — finally — and weren’t going to back up. It’s passed down in history as “The shot heard ’round the world.”
That’s us, folks. Our ancestors did that. And we’re the people now — and for the last 248 years — given the legacy to safeguard the freedoms we enjoy started at the Concord bridge. We’re blowing it.
I don’t credit myself as a Revere. There are plenty of people out among us making that figurative ride today, and have been long before I saddled up. Here at home in the Pine Belt, in this place we call The Free State of Jones, the “riders” use media instead of lanterns, row boats and mares. We riders wield our pens and voices, but our message is clear: we’ll swing swords and fire muskets if need be.
There’s been plenty of warning, lots of time to learn of the threats. Plenty of time to gather the Minute Men and roust out the militia. So “We The People” sure as hell aren’t being surprised. But unlike those farmers and blacksmiths and furniture-makers then — who knew in their hearts the value and worth of the longed-for liberties they’d yet to have — we take what they secured for us for granted. They heeded the warning ... and they made a stand. Our time is near.
A true Revere for our time is Donald John Trump. He told us, and continues to tell us, “It’s not me they’re after, it’s you. I’m just in the way.” No more true statement has ever been uttered, and it’s playing out right now. Be honest with yourselves. Admit you know it. And when you do, then ask yourselves why in God’s name you’re so apathetic. Go ahead, go stand in front of the mirror and ask. What answer can you possibly give yourself for standing by and letting this destruction of your nation, your way of life and not just your own future – but the futures of our kids and grandkids and theirs, those you say you love — be crushed out like a discarded cigarette butt?
Is that how you feel about the blood spilled to keep this republic by those before you? Is that why you can’t even muster up the effort to participate in voting? Or why you sit idle while those kids you claim you adore are indoctrinated and molded by government bureaucrats into soulless walking-dead-brained drones? Are you at the school board meetings? Are you at the Board of Supervisors meetings or anywhere where, if you used your voice, exercised your God-given rights to speak out, redress wrongs, where might we be?
I don’t think it’d be in this quagmire. Ask yourself if you honestly believe this is all going to shake out without more trouble than most can imagine. Because I don’t believe that for a moment. Sticking your head in the sand isn’t going to shield you from what’s coming. Wake up, friends and neighbors. You are citizens of this nation, and it’s supposed to be a “government of, by and for the people.” We’ve allowed it to be taken away from us.
John F. Kennedy said this at his inauguration in 1961, “… we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” Well, America has foes right here at home, on our doorsteps and in the schoolhouses, in the very government and institutions and people who are wresting power from our hands.
We’re to blame, and we’re the only ones who can fix it. It can’t be fixed waiting for somebody else to do it. Time to bear the burden and pay the price for liberty. Time to examine what hardship is and face what genuine hardship will be if we don’t. Kennedy then closed and said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
I suggest we ask ourselves that now.
Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative
activist, currently pursued by
