As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, it got me thinking about how great this country was and how we took it all for granted.
I’m not sure what happened to the America that I grew up in, but I want it back. I want back the America of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Ronald Reagan. These were leaders with big dreams about how great America could be for all people. They were leaders who, whether you agreed with everything they said or not, you never doubted their love of The United States of America and you never doubted that they had the best interests of the citizens of this nation in the front of their mind.
I want back the America that valued and rewarded hard work, intelligence and effort. Where people were promoted in their jobs or were accepted into schools based on merit, not skin color or sexual persuasion.
I want back the America where kids could be kids. Where they could safely ride their bikes, play baseball or go swimming. I want back the America where students were taught our nation’s history, the good and the bad … where they stood and recited The Pledge of Allegiance … and where they could pray if they wanted. I want back the America when sexuality and gender weren’t topics in American grammar schools.
I want back the America where boys knew they were boys and girls knew they were girls … the America when we truly followed science and knew there are only two genders. I want back the America where girls got to compete against other girls, where they had a fair shot of winning and where they didn’t have to face a man pretending to be a girl.
I want back the America where Hollywood, businesses and the general population celebrated the birth of Christ by proudly wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.” I want back the America when “One Nation, Under God” meant exactly what it said.
I want back the America when “woke” meant it was time to get up and feed the chickens. A time when kids, instead of sitting in front of a television playing video games, were out doing chores and learning the values of a work ethic. I want the America back when a swat on the butt to correct a child’s behavior didn’t qualify as child abuse. And I want the America back that didn’t hand out trophies to everyone and reward kids for mediocrity and failure.
I want back the America when we could trust the media to do their responsibility as community watchdogs and not simply put out propaganda to back a particular political agenda. I want back the America when we trusted that the CIA, FBI and DOJ were on the side of America … when we could trust them not to fraudulently attack and do everything in their power to unseat a duly elected President of the United States. And I want back the America when we had faith that our elections were free and fair … a time when ballot-harvesting and social media didn’t exist.
I want back the America that valued the Constitution. The America where free speech was protected at all costs and where different opinions were welcomed on talk shows, college campuses and on the pages of newspapers. I want back the America where people were vetted and documented before being allowed into the country. And I want back the America that valued law and order and respected law enforcement officers.
I want back the America that manufactured things right here at home. I want back the America that didn’t have to rely on other countries for our oil, our pharmaceuticals or our automobiles. And I want back the America that had the strongest and most feared military in the world.
I want back the America before people were glued to their phones 24/7, when people got their news from Walter Cronkite and when television could be watched by the entire family without worrying about profanity and porn. I want the America of Bob Hope, Johnny Wayne and Lucille Ball, not Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel and Cardi B.
I want back the America before selfies, Facebook and The Squad existed. I want back the America that didn’t give a voice to the dumbest people amongst us. And I want back the America where nose rings, face tattoos and green hair were found only at carnival freak shows.
I want back the America where the bad guys were put behind bars and victims weren’t treated like they were criminals. I want back the America where rioters and looters were arrested and prosecuted, and people were allowed to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property.
I want back the America where people were proud to fly the American flag and where loving your country and being a patriot were considered good things. I want back the America when our heroes were the likes of George Washington, George Washington Carver, George Patton and George Marshall. And I want back the America before it became the nightmare imagined by George Orwell.
I don’t know exactly when or where America lost its way, but I know that it has and much of the blame goes toward a Democrat Party that seems hellbent on destroying the greatest nation that ever existed. I saw this post recently. I have no idea who the author is, but I think it’s maybe one of the most insightful things I’ve ever read:
“The Democrat Party is the world’s most successful hate group. It attracts poor people who hate rich people, black people who hate white people, gay people who hate straight people, feminists who hate men, environmentalists who hate the internal combustion engine and a lot of bratty college kids who hate their parents. However, the real secret to the party’s success is that it attracts the support of journalists who hate Republicans, and who therefore work tirelessly to convince the rest of us that we should vote Democrat.”
I want back the America before the Democrat Party and our own intelligence agencies went insane and became the biggest threat to the nation.
Let’s take our country back. God bless America. Happy Independence Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.