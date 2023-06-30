As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, it got me thinking about how great this country was and how we took it all for granted.

I’m not sure what happened to the America that I grew up in, but I want it back. I want back the America of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Ronald Reagan. These were leaders with big dreams about how great America could be for all people. They were leaders who, whether you agreed with everything they said or not, you never doubted their love of The United States of America and you never doubted that they had the best interests of the citizens of this nation in the front of their mind.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

