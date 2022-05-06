Last week, I was on my soapbox about our free speech. This week, it turns out we all need to be throwing our soapboxes on every corner and shouting to the rooftops, “We’re not going to shut up!” Ever. Because dear old “Big Brother’s” decided your freedom’s got to go. I hate to say I told you so, but I did.
George Orwell wrote in his dystopian novel “1984,” published in the summer of 1949, the tale of an overbearing, all-seeing and all-consuming government.
It was a cautionary fictional story then. But today, it’s what we’re quickly devolving into. Our so-called Homeland Security Department has announced a new bureau, my friends. A Disinformation Governance Board is bringing Orwell’s nightmare to destroy our American dream, officially into your lives.
In Orwell’s novel, it was called The Ministry of Truth, but it wasn’t about “truth” at all. It was a ministry of propaganda, responsible for the fictional government of a nation called “Oceania’s” falsifying and rewriting or eliminating history’s events and shaping the social framework. Today’s United States government, under the Leftist, criminal administration of Joseph Biden, has launched its own Ministry of Truth and named this monster the Disinformation Governance Board.
The names differ, but both are designed to do the same thing, it will determine what the “truth” is in our own, too real Oceania.
The “truth,” Orwell’s ministry spread, using a language called Newspeak, in which “truth” is changed to reflect the government’s definitions and suit its aims, its agenda and doctor-up and prescribe only government-approved history and events. Up is down, left is right, right is wrong; and in steps the good old Disinformation police to make it fact. Its role is changing history and changing words, and the meaning of words, about events present and past, so Big Brother can never do wrong. And the people have no alternate sources, and no way to voice opposition or dissent.
Our iteration, our little “Ministry of Truth” today, will determine what’s “news,” what the media will allow us to read, see and hear, how entertainment and the arts reflect only the reality they decide. Its purpose is to rewrite history to change the facts and fit their party/state doctrine into every aspect of our lives. It’s no more or less than propaganda — and a means to effect control over our thoughts and opinions.
For example, if our Leftist/Marxist elites make a prediction and it’s wrong, the Ministry of Truth, err, I mean, the Disinformation Governance Board “corrects the record” to make the message its own. This is basically how it works.
But the question is, why? Why does it exist at all? A phrase I detest, but in my opinion is the root: “Perception is reality.” If you only have one source and one message, and it sets all the supposed facts and “truth,” then there you are ... 1984.
Welcome to a living nightmare, people. This means the government is absolute. It can’t be seen to change its mind, and it never, ever makes a mistake or a bad policy decision. Can you say Afghanistan, shutting down oil production, reopening negotiations with Iran’s mullahs, inflation, crime and violence and the southern border? Everything and anything “Big Brother” decides is bad for it has and must be conveyed to you as “nothing to see here” and it’s just as it ought to be. If the only perception you have is only one, what else are you to think?
These people squawking about their concerns for “disinformation” are the damned source of it. The American Left and what they fear most is anything that countermands and sheds light on their own lies, their own misinformation, and the consequences genuine truth or information has on how you think. And how, if you’re thinking and weighing facts, you’ll reject the bill of goods they’re selling. Even the word itself is inspired by the communist Soviets. That repressive society lived under “dezinformatsiya,” with only “state media” and so-called “newspapers” called Tass and Pravda telling its people what was deemed fit for them to know and think.
The decision, by whatever meathead decided this new layer of “Deep State” bureaucracy was necessary, only illuminates the totalitarian intentions of the American Marxists, their ideology and their desperation. Because they know, if they lose this upcoming midterm election, they’re toast. So, coloring anything and everything you the voter is exposed to, apart from what they deem truth as “disinformation,” is a tool for them to affect and control your choice at the ballot box.
This isn’t any different than their tactics up to now, only with the advent of an actual government entity, they can officially stamp out dissent and cover up their failures. Until this, they’d already marshaled their allies in media, entertainment and academics to twist things, like a pretzel, into the messaging they want us to accept as true. The recent action by Elon Musk and his takeover of Twitter took that tactic and threw a stick in the spokes. The success of Donald Trump’s social-media platform Truth Social negates their belief that only they control the narrative.
Freedom of speech and the free flow and availability of information terrifies them.
Here’s an example of how their disinformation is lies: the Leftists declare men can be women or the opposite. To their thinking — because it suits their agenda — they tout this over and over. A person can, indeed, cosmetically alter themselves and pretend until the cows come home. But after they’re dead and buried, nature will take its course. One day, when the flesh has gone to dust and time has passed, some future archeologist will stumble upon the now ancient grave. He’ll dig it up and an anthropologist will examine the find. He’ll be confused because the headstone will read, “Here lies Janie Jones.” But the examination reveals the skeletal remains are those of a man.
Because cutting off the boy parts and adding breasts didn’t change the biological and physical facts. Truth is like that. True. And as to this laughable and disgusting affront to our freedoms, this administration and its minions are foisting on the American people — I contend it’s patently illegal and unConstitutional. It isn’t going to work. These sick dictators won’t prevail. It must be faced down and challenged by all Americans who cherish our way of life.
As for me, on one of the several “walking First Amendment billboards” I wear — my t-shirts — it reads: “When Tyranny Becomes Law, Rebellion Becomes Duty.” And, in my signature line at the bottom of each of my columns, it says that I’m “wanted by the Thought Police.” Good. I say come and get me. I’m damned sure I’m not alone, so I say they better bring help, and lots of it. Ben Franklin, when asked what the Founders had given us by way of government as he left the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 18, 1787, replied, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” I mean to, Mr. Franklin.
How about you, friends?
