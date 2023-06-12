"This 'surprise' shouldn’t surprise anyone with a functioning brain. It’s the Marxist agenda, and it’s been telegraphed all along. It’s us who’ve been asleep and too many of us are unwilling or fearful to fight."
Sitting on my front porch again and thinking about the mess our country’s in, I’ve got to laugh. God’s evidently blessed me to do this, apparently so others don’t have to. Somehow, I don’t feel lucky.
Two days last week, I was standing at the entrance to Biloxi National Cemetery protesting the LGBTQ on-and-on-and-on “rainbow rag” being run up beside the beautiful flag of our nation, the symbol of our history and all our peoples, and how incensed I was by the defilement of our dead warriors.
It didn’t go up because some crowd of protesting him-she/she-him/its in stilettos and sheath dresses stormed the flagpole and hoisted it. Nope. It was put up by the U.S. Veterans Administration. They even had a ceremony. Unbelievable. And yesterday, the news broke that the Department of Justice indicted Donald Trump, going to the max and alleging espionage, ensuring, if convicted of their charges, he’ll die in prison.
Never in my wildest imagination have I ever imagined the meltdown of America into a Banana Republic, replete with political prisoners, kangaroo courts and vendettas, designed for no other purpose than to ensure one-party dominance and destroy this country. But here we are. And it’s all announced as the FBI and its director is resisting congressional subpoenas for documents and access to witnesses, showing the current occupant of the White House has, and probably still is, taking bribes, kickbacks to influence foreign policy and enrich himself. The one small, one-half Republican majority hold in Congress. Somehow being forced to withdraw their threat to hold the Director of the FBI in contempt for not complying with the law and go hat-in-hand to an agency they’re constitutionally supposed to be ensuring acts lawfully. It’s the inmates running the asylum if I’ve ever seen it.
Times like these are when things I’ve learned, things bigger than my own life, come to my mind. When I’ve “prayed on” whatever’s troubling me, and I’m guided to find what can ease my worries. Tonight, it’s a war story that’s always inspired me. It began on America’s first day in the war we now call World War II.
When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, it also went after the U.S. island of Wake, an atoll with strategic importance. Pan American Airlines already had a refueling stop for its transoceanic “Clipper” flights across the Pacific and had built a small terminal staffed with 45 employees. To be militarily useful, our government contracted Morrison-Knudsen Construction to build an airfield, a hospital, barracks and hangar facilities for a naval air base. The company dispatched 1,221 civilian workers to get it done. Too little, too late.
Navy Commander Winfield Cunningham was sent as Officer in Charge, Naval Activities, Wake Island to oversee its completion and set up defenses. When the tiny island was attacked, as senior officer, he led 68 Navy sailors, five Army communications troops, a Marine Defense Battalion detachment with 399 men under Marine Maj. James Devereux, and Marine Fighter Squadron 211 with a dozen pilots and 50 maintenance men, commanded by Maj. Paul Putnam. The Japanese brought overwhelming force. On the first day alone, seven of the 12 aircraft were destroyed on the ground and half of Putnam’s maintainers were dead. With zero hope of relief from Hawaii or help of any kind, these men — the military and civilians side-by-side — fought for 15 long, awful days. Until ammunition was gone, all their planes destroyed and no fleet steaming over the horizon, and the situation was untenable. Then and only then surrender was the only recourse. They fought to buy time for our country and tie down the enemy. Each of them knew death or captivity was all they’d get. For the captives, they went into deprivation and enslavement and could only hope, someday in an uncertain future, America might win and they might live free again.
We look back and tell ourselves today that war came to us as a “surprise” attack. It wasn’t. All the signs, all the indicators were there. America knew it was coming. But we sat back idly and told ourselves we were too powerful, the enemy was inferior or fooled ourselves they wouldn’t dare. Well, the Japanese did dare and they weren’t an inferior enemy. We got our asses handed to us on a platter we gave them. They studied us, they knew our lassitude, they appraised us and thought we didn’t have the guts to fight a long war. Thank God we did. But we paid a hell of a price.
Our homegrown enemies bring overwhelming force, too. Wokeism’s attack on our core values, undermining families and devaluing Christian faith, the corruption and weaponization of our institutions ... and this thing with Trump, well, my opinion is our “Pearl Harbor.” Our internal enemies didn’t get here on a whim. No, this “surprise” shouldn’t surprise anyone with a functioning brain. It’s the Marxist agenda, and it’s been telegraphed all along. It’s us who’ve been asleep and too many of us are unwilling or fearful to fight.
Like I said, I don’t feel lucky. But I feel blessed for the small role I play to “fight a holding action” in the ways I’m able. Yeah, this ain’t Wake Island and I’m no hero. But the “Battle of Biloxi VA,” my columns, the Free State organization I’m involved with, fighting indoctrination of our kids in the government schools, paying attention to what’s going on around me, and who holds and wants to be elected to office, writing letters, calling and blasting out my views and demanding action. This is my fight.
Like those men on that tiny dot of rock long ago, I know hope for the future is really all between me and freedom to live in the America I love and what surrendering will bring me, you, all of us: Exactly what it brought the defenders of Wake Island – slavery and death. Death of the American spirit. Join the fight.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
