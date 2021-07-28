At 6 years old and too young for Little League Baseball, my parents signed me up for soccer. I didn’t want to play soccer. I didn’t know the rules of soccer. And, even at 6, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with those with less of a spare tire around the waist.
Logically, the coach put me as goalie. Yep, put the fat kid as a goalie. The reasoning: “Maybe he can get his wide behind in front of a shot.” In theory, that made sense. Find the biggest person who would take up the most of the goal.
I never faced a shot — at least that I can recall. I just stood there watching the “mosquito” soccer players run around in circles. If you can imagine an overhead video of a swarm of mosquitoes, that is what it was like watching the youth soccer players in my hometown.
Being a goalie was horrifically boring. If I wasn’t dreaming about being old enough to play baseball, I was practicing my pitching windup. The best memory I have from my foray into soccer was being able to sell my allotment of five specialty candy bars to my neighbors, the Kleehammers.It was my first sales stop — and my last. I never asked for more to sell, and whoever was in charge of the league never asked me to take more.
By the following year, though, I had reached the golden age of 7 and was primed for a star career in the Peekskill Lapolla Little League — named in honor of my godfather Ray Lapolla, who was sports editor of the local newspaper.
Even overweight and half-blind from birth, I was far from a Derek Jeter. But nothing rivaled my knowledge of the game and the heart to compete.
Had I been blessed with physical abilities beyond what I was born with, I could have been a star.
I was good enough to start opening day as a pitcher, likely because I was one of the few who could throw the ball over the plate.
I was good enough to start opening day the next year before being elevated to the majors. In our town, there were two age groups — minors and majors. I started the season on the mound all three years in majors, too, and was considered in the top tier of players my final season, which should tell you something about the talent pool from which our coaches chose.
When it came time to pick the all-star team, I was being considered, but certainly no shoo-in. We played Little League with every team’s all-stars dreaming of playing in Williamsport against team China or Japan. Being chosen to represent the town on an all-star team would make those dreams maybe come true.
But there was a player one year my junior named Rich Brideau, who was probably the best 11-year-old player in the league. He should have been chosen. I was chosen, only years later to realize that I was chosen partly because my father was president of the league, my first foray into the workings of politics.
We were fitted with our fancy all-star uniforms — mine fit like a full-length pair of spandex — and walked in the July 4 parade through our hometown. Our first game would be played on our home field for the first time in history. We were fired up and ready to take our first step toward Williamsport.
Riding the pine until about the fourth inning, I entered the game at third base. We were getting hammered. The opponents were treating our best pitcher like it was batting practice. I never worried about a ball being hit my way since most of them were flying over the outfield fences.
Our opponent’s pitcher looked as if he was 7 feet tall with a full mustache. His side-winder right-handed motion and blazing fastball had most of our team standing in the batter’s box in awe. I stepped to the plate only to return to the dugout three pitches later.
As if we weren’t getting trounced enough, coaches decided it would be a good idea to put the president’s kid on the mound for the sixth inning. Against most of the teams I played, I was a decent pitcher. I could almost hit 60 on the fastball and my “natural curve” fooled many a batter.
This was a different animal.
The pitcher who scared the heck out of all of us when we were batting stepped to the plate and hit one that still hasn’t landed. Sixteen runs later, we tried to regroup. We still could make it to Williamsport!
We were 10-run-ruled the next game against a team almost as good as the one that beat us like a snare drum in the opener. We did score that game when Darnell Evans, our most feared hitter, smashed a home run over the center-field fence with a wooden bat that broke on the swing.
In sports parlance, we were “two and barbecue” — which means elimination and head to get some food! The best team we had ever played made it out of our four-team region and no further. The talent level for those all-star teams that eventually would make it to Williamsport was so far beyond anything we could dream of.
And now, 35 years later, I can still hear the crack of Darnell Evans’ bat. I can still see the home-run ball I allowed sailing deep — very deep — over the outfield fence.I still remember the names of our coaches and the first baseman.I still remember playing catch in the bullpen with Allison Eckhart, the first girl to make the all-star team in our town and compatriot on the bench.
Winning and losing is important, but it is not everything.
We had fun, albeit getting our tails whipped. That is what I will remember most of all, the fun. After our ouster from the big tournament, our coaches talked their way into some alternate tournament to give us a few extra games. We got clobbered in the first. The second, we were getting clobbered when the coach pointed his finger at me in the top of the last inning.
“Murph, grab a bat. You’re up.”
I stepped into the batter’s box. The scoreboard showed we needed two touchdowns and a safety to take the lead. We were down to our last out.
“Start a rally, Murph,” the coach bellowed.
Strike one. Strike two. Foul ball. Strike three. End of game. End of season. End of all-stars. The beginning of the end of childhood. It goes so fast.
Eleven of the 12 teams participating in each age group of the Dixie Youth World Series here in Laurel will go home disappointed. But don’t let that disappointment rain on what you will look back on as one of the most special times of your life. Life goes by so fast, it sometimes is hard to stop and smell the roses. Things for these youngsters will never smell as sweet as they will this weekend. Soak it up. Love it. Enjoy it.
And don’t strike out looking! Go down swinging — in baseball and life.
