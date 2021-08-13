I attended a presentation by a state lawmaker promoting himself here in Jones County. It was a gambit to gauge support for a run at national office. He wasn’t a Democrat.
Democrat or Republican isn’t my motive for judging an office-holder or candidate. Democrats aren’t what I believe an American is, so I vote Republican.There’s two roads to travel, and I prefer the one not leading me directly to hell. But there’s exceptions, and this was one.
I’m a “damned Yankee” – I moved here nine years ago and stayed. I’ve made a home and put down roots. I’d heard the negatives: that Mississippi was a hotbed of racism, poverty, ill-educated and backward. There’s inaccurate notions about just about anywhere. I didn’t buy those before I came, and have witnessed the truth since. I came at the urging of a friend, a born Mississippian. He told me I’d like it, and I do. I like the people — your self-reliance, moral convictions and values. I admire your pride in your state and patriotism and love of our United States. You stand for what you believe. Despite my accent and unfamiliarity when I first got here, I was welcomed and accepted. Now, like the saying goes, I’m “ American by birth and Southern by the grace of God.”
The lawmaker is a born and raised Mississippian. He made a point to tell us, and with a slide presentation listed “Mississippi values” on a screen, so we could see how we shared those. He told a story about his family’s background, it’s challenges, accomplishments and success. Then, about Katrina and its effects on him and his loved ones. I admired what I heard. But American politics has made me a cynic. A politician’s purpose is to convince me he’s just like me, and I should know they’re really “one of us” and we can count on him … and vote for them.
Then he asked for questions... and opened a can of worms.
One person took issue with his part in removing the old state flag, and the decision to pull it down and have it replaced. The man had a family link to the “Stars and Bars” and wasn’t happy. He said so, and the lawmaker tried to waltz away from the topic. It wasn’t going to happen. To calm things, he told us the new flag had been approved by “the people” by 73 percent.
I’m in the other 27 percent, and it pulled my trigger.
I shouted, “One! You only gave us one choice!” and I didn’t use my “in-door voice.” I lost my cool. He added a story about going to dinner with another legislative colleague, sitting across from that colleague’s daughter and being moved by the girl’s “embarrassment” at the old flag. He said a family member, just 18, hadn’t had the chance, when Mississippi voters spoke to keep the old standard, to have their say. It didn’t sit well with me.
If those played a part in the lawmaker’s actions, my opinion is the truth is more base. It wasn’t a Mississippi issue any longer. We were the last with a vestige of the Confederacy. The leftist-led movement away from any reminders of a war that ended one hundred fifty-six years ago and the Marxist aim of erasing history, good or bad, came home to us. The horrid, long dead institution of slavery was gone, but Mississippi was labeled as still endorsing that evil. We know that isn’t true. My family hadn’t come to America until after the turn of the twentieth century, I didn’t “have a dog in the fight”. I viewed the flag – as a visible reminder of history - and a good thing to remind us of how far we’ve come. Mississippi was attacked by big tech and business, colleges and universities, and a religious group put pressure on our state to lose the hated flag.
It was economics, and regardless of the prior choice of Mississippi citizens, a top down determination in the governor’s mansion and our State House said the old flag had to go.
I’m not angry the flag may’ve needed to be removed — for whatever reason — but how our legislature did it. Lawmakers decided we couldn’t be relied on to get what they needed. They took action independent of us. My opinion is they contravened their duty to safeguard the government of, by and for the people. They acted as our conscience and did our thinking. The lawmakers finagled and took it out of our hands and played directly into the hands of the American Left. The bottom line is they didn’t trust us.
To me, it’s an attitude of we-know-better-than-you. The offenders were Republicans. If it were democrats, I wouldn’t be so incensed, I expect that from them. But Republicans? This lawmaker was a protagonist of this. They formed a flag commission which narrowed designs down to one, and it was put forward as our “choice” — a take-it-or-leave-it way to pander and leave us thinking we had any say. It was condescending and insulting. Our singular option was to approve the design. No wonder it garnered the majority of votes. The governor and legislature demanded any design have the words ”In God We Trust” on it. I contend It won’t take long to have that challenged, and some group or other to take issue with it, and want those removed.
My guess is our legislature, populated by this lawmaker, would fold on that too.
Now the old flag’s gone. Not retired with honor as due for the thousands of Mississippians who died and were wounded by an act of secession and civil war ironically caused by a legislative act, and a commission. Mississippians then -the common men and women, never got a say. Then It was democrats acting in the economic interests of a few slaveholders, and in a weird twist that awful debacle came full circle — and at the demand of who? Democrats and surrogate Leftists and under an economic threat. Too weird to make up.
I could stomach this, if changing flags had any impact on life for us here. All it’s done is keep what we already had, and temporarily shut-up the threats. Big business isn’t breaking down the gates to build new plants, warehouses and distribution centers. Elon Musk isn’t moving Tesla here. Hollywood will continue to film movies about Mississippi — in Louisiana — and make us out to be the stereotypes the “enlightened woke” believe we are. There’s no plan for an NFL franchise, a football stadium, or bringing a Bowl game. The flag had nothing to do with the Left’s motives, it was a rallying point. They skillfully played our politicians on the guilt and sins of our fathers. Next it’ll be our statues and monuments and paintings. It never ceases.
So I was mad as hell. I blew my top and was clear, in no uncertain way what I’ve written here, and more. Why vote for someone who purposefully fails to respect the people? As far as I’m concerned this lawmaker’s aim is to further himself and his station. The next move to erase America and its history is already in the works. They’re calling the United States flag a symbol of hate. Could any of us count on a representative like this to protect it?
I was unpleasant, but I’m only sorry for making the others uncomfortable. But as I also said in my tirade, the people we elect need to have someone get mad at them! They’re in a cocoon, and worse, they think we have no place being angry. In my opinion being reasonable, measured and respectful — to the point of subservience — has brought us to this place, where those who profess to be looking out for our conservative views and upholding the principles of our Republic, assume authority beyond what we give them. They’re smug in their immunity from criticism. This lawmaker made the drive home with no doubt about my views. Someone wanting my vote has to earn my vote, and if they do, I expect them to respect who put them in office.
