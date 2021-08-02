What are the most powerful weapons you possess in regards to preventing yourself from being a victim of a crime? Is it your firearm(s), pepper spray, key chain with the cat-ear spikes or your martial-arts skills? My opinion is none of these or any other physical weapon. The most powerful weapon humans have is their brain and for this topic something I call your “sixth sense of awareness.”
In each human being, our brains are hardwired for fight or flight. If you nearly collide into another vehicle, you experience an adrenaline dump and your responses to avoid the collision often may seem superhuman. Pupils may dilate for better vision in low light, a sudden surge of energy is realized even if you
were previously exhausted, your hearing increases or even decreases if needed to protect them from loud noises. Your vision is enhanced to become almost as sharp as a hawk or eagle. Time seems to slow down to allow your body to
make precise and intentional actions to avoid or counter a perceived imminent threat.
These reactions are automatic, etched into neural pathways at birth, allowing your body to explode into action in milliseconds.
However, this phenomenon is designed to happen after a perceived threat is realized.
There is another gift from God that I believe also exists in each human, and perhaps even animals, that I call your sixth sense of awareness. This awareness is as invisible as the wind, but just like the wind, can be experienced and is very
real.
This sixth sense of awareness occurs prior to the actions previously described once a threat has been realized. I describe it as a feeling or knowing that is deep inside your body more often felt in your heart than in your brain. I could also describe it as a small voice that says, “Something is not right.”
I first experienced this feeling as a child somewhere between the age of 10 to 12 at a Christian youth summer camp. An older boy wanted me to go on a hike in the woods with him. I had no facts other than this voice telling me to get away. Because he was older, I followed him while thinking to myself, “How am I going to get out of this?”
I said a quick prayer. Before he could lead me into the woods, we approached some other boys playing a game of baseball. Someone asked him to goget a baseball glove from one of the cabins, and he turned around to me and said, “Stay right here, I’ll be back in just a minute.”
As soon as he left out of my sight, I ran as hard and fast as I could far away. I even recall where I ran and the friend I encountered and told him about this guy who wanted to take me in the woods and that I had a very bad feeling about it. To this day, I firmly believe this older male had bad intentions for me. I can’t offer facts.
I don’t recall his name or even what he looked like. The only thing I remember is the sense of danger I had and what he had tattooed on each of his fingers, which was, “Jesus Saves.”
It’s my opinion that this feeling can be ignored or it can be developed. However, it isn’t always easily identified due to our very complex thought processes. A sixth sense for danger could be misinterpreted due to distractions or other physiological or mental misfires. An example is dealing with a bad cold while you are walking for exercise.
Your body is telling you, “Something isn’t right!” and in this case, it’s due to your body fighting a cold, not impending danger of an attack. I believe this sixth sense goes beyond any physical cues that “something isn’t right.” Whether it’s spiritual or some other unseen force, I can’t say, but I am absolutely convinced it’s very real.
Another example I can provide is what happened a few days ago. I’m always attempting to use everyday experiences to train not only myself but my children about situational awareness. Situational awareness includes this unseen sense, but more often is explained by observing visual or auditory cues.
My wife, son and daughter recently went walking at Jones College around the lake — or, more appropriately the pond — located near the president’s house on campus. After about 30 minutes, we were all separated around the paved track that circles the pond due to our own walking or running pace. After I completed my run around the pond, I noticed my daughter was behind me about a quarter of the length of the track. I quickly decided to hide once she was out of sight due to the track elevation. I located a building about 15 yards away from the track that had a blind corner. In other words, once I was behind this corner, I couldn’t be seen until my daughter passed the corner on the track.
As I waited, I decided to enhance my hiding place by reducing my visual footprint of not only sitting down with my back against the wall of the building, but also by leaning forward and wrapping my arms around my legs into a ball. As soon as she passed the blind corner of the building, to my astonishment, she was looking straight at me! I noticed her expression go from a blank stare to recognition of the fact that someone is hiding. The look turned into a surprised or startled expression, and she slowed her walking pace as she processed this information. I then noticed her eyes squinted with a smug face as she thought, “That’s Dad playing one of his silly games.”
I walked up to her while she maintained a smug smile and asked her, “Why were you looking in my direction when you rounded the side of the building where I was hiding?” She said, “I don’t know, I just felt something.”
I almost shouted, “Aha! You just experienced an important lesson about your sixth-sense awareness.”
Something told you something wasn’t right, even before you had anything visual to reinforce the feeling. That feeling should never be ignored and you can develop it into one of your most powerful weapons in your arsenal of defense.
