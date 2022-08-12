Did FBI agents raid former President Donald Trump’s home to plant evidence? Did they go in to seize documents implicating them in the heinous attack on President Trump from his first day in office? Was this a phishing exhibition launched by a Department of Justice that has put directly into its crosshairs anyone who does not toe the line of the Democratic Party?
At this point, would any action taken by this once-great and now horribly corrupt law enforcement agency against conservatives and Donald Trump surprise you?
Remember, this is the organization that fabricated intelligence warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration. This is an organization that launched — knowingly — a two-year witch-hunt to destroy a presidency only to find there was “no there there.” This is an organization that infiltrated a “militia” group in Michigan to coerce its member into launching a plot to kidnap a Democrat governor to paint political opponents as domestic terrorists. This is an organization that, at the behest of the powerful teachers’ union, put irate parents under surveillance for protesting lunatic school boards. This is an organization that interfered and downplayed nefarious actions involving now-President Joe Biden strictly for political purposes.
There are no depths to which the DOJ would not sink to attack political opponents. It is dangerous. It is a threat to a democratic America. It is a dire threat to any American who does not fall in line with their ideology. It must be stopped.
