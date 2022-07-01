We do not put much stock in polls. The questioner can phrase the query in a way to elicit a desired answer. We do know that, often when the phone rings and it is a number we do not recognize, we do not answer. There are too many variables to gauge the feeling of 340 million people with a survey of a few hundred.
But one recently-released poll caught our eye — and then brought a tear to it. A Fox News survey, which half the country will automatically dismiss as a right-wing conspiracy for that reason alone, found that only 39 percent of those polled are proud of the country today. That’s down 12 points from June 2017, the last time a similar poll was conducted.
There is plenty to be sullen about in this country. Both sides of the political aisle believe the other side is destroying the country, yet how and why and who is perpetrating that destruction cannot — and likely will never be — agreed on. Yet with all of our problems and all of the hatred directed at each other, the numbers of people walking across a desert to leave this country are far outnumbered by those wanting to get in. To those wanting in, America is still the land of opportunity, where hard work and perseverance can make dreams come true.
Those who live here — at least a vast swath of them — have lost vision of those dreams. When the worst among us are financially better off than about 90 percent of the world’s population, how could we not? We have everything, yet we do not embrace it or even acknowledge America’s greatness. Even hats with Make America Great Again are considered “hate speech.”
In the 246 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence — July 2, 1776 — the United States of America has been a country like no other. Warts, problems and stained history aside, the United States has accomplished more and done more good for the world than any other country or civilization ever has.
If we can ever get over political divisions — and make no mistake, politicians are masters at manipulating those divisions to scare the voters into returning them to office — then maybe we can heal as a nation. But that climb will be uphill, through a desert, swimming an ocean and then walking barefoot across hot coals.
It will not be easy. We are fracturing more and more every day, and we know by looking at fault lines that when those fissures become too big, destruction happens.
Until then, we will wrap ourselves in the American flag and appreciate all that we have, try to fix the things that need to be fixed and, hopefully, with God’s assistance, get back to a day when we are proud to be an American, where at least we know we are free.
