Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a wreck on Highway 590 at Crosby Road early Saturday afternoon. The unidentified driver of a Kia Soul attempted to pass a Ford F-150 that was turning left off 590. The unidentified driver of the pickup and the three occupants of the Kia — two of whom were minors — sustained what were described as minor injuries. The F-150 had moderate damage and the Kia’s damage was described as “major.” Southwest Jones and South Jones volunteer s responded, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and EMServ Ambulance. Everyone involved declined medical treatment and transport to the emergency department. Traffic was slowed on 590 for almost an hour while emergency responders cleared the site. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/
Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.