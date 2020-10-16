Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma will raffle off $2,500 toward a dream vacation package with a $2,000 cash option as part of a club fundraiser.
The group will also be hosting a cornhole tournament on Saturday, Oct. 24, with registration starting at noon at Dixie Golf Club on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel. Teams that are interested in playing can register on the day of the event The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a cash prize and other awards.
For more than 100 years, volunteers known as Sertomans have served communities across the United States. Sertoma’s mission is to improve the quality of life today for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.
Women were welcomed into the organization in 1985. They currently comprise a vital part of the current membership. The first all-female Sertoma Club was the First Progressive Sertoma Club in Tampa, Fla., chartered Nov. 22, 1985.
Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma began their venture in December of 2019, and received their official Charter May 1. PBWS are the only women Sertomans in Mississippi and are the only group to charter nationally in the past five years.
Currently, PBWS has 37 members. Founder and President Penny McNeer accredits the success of PBWS to the combined efforts of the dedicated members of the group, Sertoma of Laurel, and Ms. Lucy Stolfi, regional director.
PBWS have already hit the ground running by serving more than 80 families who were impacted by the storms in March, providing them with toiletry care packages, a pallet of water distributed among the Soso and Moss communities, and distributing gift cards to families who were severely impacted by the storms.
Recently, PBWS hosted its first member pinning ceremony.
Members are:
• Anna Butler, member
• Sherry Brewer- charter member
• Kasey Chandler, member
• Sarah Douglass, member
• Micah Gatlin, charter member
• Heather Gilbert, club vice president
•Leslie Hand, charter member
• Stephanie Harrison, charter member
• Mandy Hill, club treasurer
Sara Holifield, member
• Debra Holland, charter member
• Hope Husband, club sergeant-at-arms/director
• Kerri Ivey, club secretary
Joann Martin, charter member
• Penny McNeer, club founder/president
• Paula McRee, charter member
• Shae Miller, charter member
• Brandy Mitchell, club liaison
• Hope Morgan, member
• Tina Murphy, club director
• Joanna Newcomb, charter member
• Jane O’Conner, member
• Jennifer Odom, charter member
• Stacy Pitts, charter member
• Hayden Powell, charter member
• Nancy Pritchard, charter member
• Julia Reon, charter member
• Jennifer Rogers, charter member
• Mary Kate Smith, member
• Missi Smith, member
• Maggie Stringer, charter member
• Marla Sumrall, charter member
• Jordan Todd, charter member
• Kelly Tullos, member
• Laura Walters, member
• Melissa Walters, club director
• Danielle Welch, charter member
