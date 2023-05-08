Lately, we hear lots of stuff, and one thing we often hear is “words matter.” It’s which words matter more that’s important. One particular word we’re hearing is how our country is being described, by people who ought to know better, with the word “democracy.”
It appeals to us, it rings a bell, and makes a lot of us think, “Yeah, I like that!” I mean, who doesn’t like democracy, right? Our nation was founded on “democratic” principles. But there’s more to it than that. A lot more. Because words define things. Because those who tells us we’re a democracy aren’t telling us the whole story. They’re really shaping the story, and like children being read a fairytale, a lot of us are thinking it’s reality. You see, we’re not one. We’re a republic.
Why does it matter? Here’s how I see it.
The real difference between a democracy and our republic is in the limits placed on government through our laws, which has implications for the minority and their rights. Both forms use a representational system (i.e., citizens vote and elect politicians to represent their interests). In our republic, we’ve got a Constitution, which we call “the law of the land” and is our charter of rights, stating and protecting certain inalienable rights. Meaning rights can’t be taken away by the government, even if it’s elected by a majority of voters.
In a “pure democracy,” the majority isn’t restrained in this and imposes its will on the minority and, in my opinion, that’s the road the Democrat Party is traveling down. So, republic is a word, and under our Constitution, that means something. And as Benjamin Franklin famously said when asked what form of government we were after the Constitution was ratified in 1787, “A republic — if you can keep it.”
Our United States is a representative, democratic republic with a constitution, which can only be amended by a popularly elected legislature. It says so in Article 4, Section 4. We have three separate but equal branches to preclude changes to our constitution independently by any one of the three – or at least that’s how it’s designed — in contrast to forms of government in most countries, with just a theoretical construct of “democracy.” The protections we have here are only a bone thrown to their people, mainly to present the features of a republic, but are, in fact, non-existent. They’re one-party states — and if opposition exists or allowed – it’s only a sop to that fact.
The world has many “republics” and “democracies,” and some meld both into their names, like the Democratic People’s Republic of (North) Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran — one an autocratic dictatorship, the other a theocracy. Neither live to the precepts of a democracy or a republic.
Keeping our republic is the crux of this column. Why does it matter here in Mississippi to you and me? Because our schools aren’t teaching the nuances and differences between a republic and a democracy or how unique and exceptional our form of governance is. The fact that the Founders set us on this path was – and remains – the most radical idea for a government in the history of mankind isn’t being taught. Mississippi’s kids are instructed in a curriculum fed to us by the Mississippi Department of Education, which gets its orders from upstream from the U.S. Department of Education, which kisses the ring of Leftist, Marxist teachers’ unions — the two largest being the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. The two represent about 5 million members.
The current curriculum in Mississippi never references our nation as a republic. In typical (and expected) Leftist style, an inconvenient descriptive word gets omitted and replaced with their interpretation of what that movement wants us to be — a “representative democracy.” The Left knows words matter. Take away the genuine form and indoctrinate our kids and, pretty soon, poof! All gone.
Right now, while I’m knocking this out, a consequence of this deconstruction of our republic is being carried out in the very congress where every member — yes, even Democrats — swears an oath to uphold and defend our Constitution is a bipartisan movement to eliminate the Electoral College. The result will be the “popular” vote will carry presidential elections. Numbers alone will carry the day without regard for how you, your town or county votes.
To Leftists, that constitutes their idea of democracy. Densely populated centers with left-leaning voters will overwhelm less populated areas, where more conservative voters are. I moved to Mississippi from one, Washington, and no matter the issue in any state-wide election, it’s Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia — the coastal counties — that win. The statehouse and the governor’s mansion are owned by the Left, and it will never be reversed. Ditto California and Oregon, too. If their states had electoral colleges, representation and legislation would more fairly reflect the people.
Democracy sounds well and good and rings of that noble thing fairness, but in real life, in politics, it’s the opposite of fair representation. Its mob rule. One-party rule. You readers know this. We watch it every day on our televisions. The Left in America are doing all you see with only the presidency and a slim majority in the senate.
Democracy, at best, is still at the mercy of the largesse of the majority. For this country, I’m confident any temperance toward those who don’t adhere to the things our left wants, like the insane “wokeism,” the climate-change zealotry and, you name it, would soon be silenced completely. Free markets will be dead and gone, and our sense of a national identity erased. This great shining city on a hill … done.
So, yes, words matter. I urge all parents and concerned voters to read our state’s K-12 curriculum and see for yourselves. You can change it, and you can stop this mess.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued
by the Thought Police.
