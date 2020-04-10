State Treasurer David McRae announced unclaimed property claims can be notarized remotely, after Gov. Tate Reeves eased requirements.
"Unclaimed property is not the state's money. It's your money," McRae said. "Especially as families face financial difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic, we see it as our number one priority to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners as quickly as possible. Remote notarization allows Mississippians to complete the unclaimed property claims process without putting their health in jeopardy, while enabling us to infuse this much-needed capital into Mississippi's economy."
Before having claims forms remotely notarized, check with local notaries to find out if they are authorized to offer remote notarization and can forego the in-person requirements for notarization.
For more information on remote notarization, visit the Secretary of State's website.
Search for unclaimed property at treasury.ms.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.