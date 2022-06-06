Rev. James Ronald Estes

Rev. Ronnie Estes, born James Ronald Estes Sr., pastor of Lake City Baptist Church, known to his many friends and family as Brother Ronnie, Preacher and Pop, was healed of his battle with cancer and was peacefully ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on June 4, 2022.
Ronnie was born on April 17, 1947, in Laurel. He graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in Laurel and attended Mississippi College in Clinton. Having been called into ministry, he then attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, completing his Master of Theology degree in 1972. Ronnie served as a devoted pastor for more than 50 years in Ellisville, Bogalusa, La., and West Point before moving to Lake Charles, La., in 1981. His passion was ministering to the needs of people and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. The joy of Ronnie’s life was also found through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as Pop. Ronnie loved to laugh and joke, never met a stranger and made a friend for life wherever he went.
Left to cherish his memory are his son James Ronald “Jamie” Estes Jr. and Shem of Fayetteville, Ark., and his daughter Jennifer Lynn Foote of Gonzales, La.; five grandchildren, Mackenzie Lynn Turton and Trey Thompson of Gonzales, Hunter James Estes and Corie of Fayetteville, Hayden Andrew Estes of Fayetteville, Blaise Alan Foote of Gonzales and Emma Claire Estes of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren McKenna Elise Thompson and Kenleigh Claire Thompson; his brother Dr. Clifford B. Estes Jr. and Becky of Shreveport, La.; nieces, nephews, a host of friends and his special friend, caregiver and extended family members Candace Moseley and Gene and Tinley of Lake Charles.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife Susan Hardy Estes; and his parents Clifford B. Estes Sr. and Annie Lois Estes.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Lake City Baptist in Lake Charles. The Rev. Bobby Ready will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church.
The family gives special thanks to Dr. Michael Broussard and his team of wonderful medical-care providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.