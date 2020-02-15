Richard Fintan Liberto, born Sept. 20, 1960 the son of Maureen Liberto and the late Vincent Anthony Liberto, died in Laurel on Feb. 12.
A mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Survivors include his son Nicholas Jody Liberto of Pensacola, Fla.; sister Lee Ann Boyette (Gary), niece Margaret Ann Boyette and nephew Alex Boyette, all of Athens, Ga., and nephew Lee Boyette (Aleza) of Hattiesburg; and sister-in-law Delane Pitts Liberto, niece Amanda Liberto and nephew Lance Boyette, all of Grand Junction, Colo.
He was preceded in death by father Vincent Anthony Liberto; brothers Vincent Anthony Liberto Jr.; and Thomas David Liberto.
Richard graduated from University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in 1983 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration with emphasis in Real Estate. While at Ole Miss, he was on the rugby team.
He later became a commercial real estate broker and founded Retail Sites, LLC, living in Tampa and Pensacola.
Richard loved his family and his many friends. He loved traveling, hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Food Mission, 2507 Moose Drive in Laurel or to Laurel Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive in Laurel.
