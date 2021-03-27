Robin Pates, 63, of Ellisville went to be with the Lord Friday, March 26, 2021 at her home in Ellisville. She was born Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1957 in Ellisville.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30. Pastor Richard Phillips will officiate.
Robin was a loving mother and grandmother. Her world revolved around her family. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew her. Each life she touched will never be the same.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Robert and Dorothy Townley, and her brothers Robert Cooper, Bo Edlin and Ray Parker.
Survivors include her children Britany Pryor (Bryan) and John Pates (Destiney); her grandchildren Reagan Pates, Amelia Pates, Harper Pates, Elliana Pates, Kooper Pryor, Kamdyn Pryor and Kayla Pryor; her stepchildren Jason Pates and Angie Pates,; brother Mark Townley; her children's father Joseph Pates (Doris); special friend Harold Geddie; sister-in-law Tee-tot Pates; nephew Kevin Edlin; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
