The Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization met on Saturday, July 27 in the upstairs meeting room of the Laurel- Jones County Library with 14 in attendance.
The meeting was called to order by President Carolyn Horne and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Chaplain Charles Robine.
Horne welcomed the guest speaker, local attorney Noel Rogers. Rogers began by sharing the family connections among his Jones County families — the Rogers, Mitchells, Gambrells, Reddochs, Brooms, Knights and others.
Rogers displayed several books containing various family photos, family trees and information also compiled in books by various family members. He told stories of several communities in west Jones County.
There was a question-and-answer session before guests were invited for refreshments provided by Betty Morad and Betty Dupuy.
The president began the business session by reminding members it is time to pay dues and inviting guests to join. Copies of all three family history books, “Echoes from our Past,” are still available for sale, as well as limited copies of the pictorial calendars.
Tim Dudley, chairman of the Marriage License Committee project, reported that work is continuing and anyone interested in helping can contact him.
Horne thanked Vice President Dudley and Susan Blakeney for handling the June meeting in her absence.
Robine, who is chairman of the Nominating Committee, conducted the election of officers for the 2019-2020 year.
They are: President Carolyn Horne, Vice President Tim Dudley, Secretary Keith Horne, Treasurer and Newsletter Editor Susan Blakeney and Publicity Jean H. Holifield.
A motion was unanimously passed to pay Jennifer Eckman for her work on the JCGHO Web Page.
