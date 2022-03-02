Rusty Hamby, 79, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, June 9, 1942, in Compton, Calif. He was the original “Straight Outta Compton.”
Rusty served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-’65. He worked at Howard Industries for 38 years as a draftsman until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life Mary Frances and fishing and camping at Black Creek Water Park.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Hamby; parents William and Mae Hamby; and brother Dennis Hamby.
Survivors include his children Donna Nelson (Eddie), Billy James (Tammy) and Wendell James; grandchildren Ashley Bryant (Keith) and Heather McLain (Shaun); great-grandchildren Annalea Bryant, Hayden Bryant, Kaelyn Conkle, Avarie Conkle, Finn McLain and soon-to-arrive Colt McLain.
