Sara Margaret Brown Alexander
Sara Margaret Brown Alexander, 96, passed away peacefully March 24, 2021.
A visitation will be at Bay Springs United Methodist Church 1-3 p.m. Sunday followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Serving as pallbearers are Joe Alexander, William Alexander, Charlie Brown, Devors Brown, Harry Harrison and Sam Sumrall.
Family affectionately called her “SaSa,” the nickname she proudly acquired by virtue of becoming a grandmother 45 years ago.
Born Nov. 1, 1924, Sara Margaret called Bay Springs her home her entire life. She graduated from Bay Springs High School in 1942, where she served as an officer in the student government and was valedictorian of her senior class. After graduating from high school, Sara Margaret attended East Central Community College, where she studied business education and was elected homecoming queen. She then attended The University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and graduated with honors.
Sara Margaret and her husband Prentiss Carr “P.C.” grew up together as friends in the Methodist Church. In 1947, when P.C. returned home from the Navy, he asked for her hand in marriage and they wed later that year. During their first few years of marriage, Sara Margaret kept the books at Alexander’s. A few years later, when their children were born, she went from keeping the books to raising her children, a job she truly cherished. Although the Lord called P.C. home at the young age of 44, Sara Margaret’s heart always belonged to him.
Through the years, Sara Margaret was a member of many clubs, including the Music Club, Garden Club, Quest Club and Homemaker Club. Her hobbies included music, reading, cooking, canning vegetables, watching sporting events and entertaining her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and local friends in her backyard swimming pool.
Sara Margaret was a member of Bay Springs United Methodist Church, a place that was very important to her. She served as the pianist for many years and was active in the United Methodist Women Service. Her favorite Bible verse was “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves, do what it says.” - James 1:22.
Sara Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Prentiss Carr Alexander Jr.; her parents Devors George Brown and Leuna Hall Brown; and her brother Charles Edward Brown and his wife Peggy Brown.
She is survived by her two children Carr Alexander of Bay Springs and Sara Ann Alexander Sims of Madison. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Denson Alexander of Bay Springs, Jason Alexander (wife Courtney) of Franklin, Tenn., Amy Sims Webb (husband Taft) of Madison, Ann Sims Nowell (husband Hunter) of Merigold, and her seven great-grandchildren, Whit, Charlie and Holland Alexander, Taft and Sara Margaret Webb, and Elizabeth and Sims Nowell.
To honor Sara Margaret’s life, memorials may be made in her name to Bay Springs United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 595, Bay Springs, MS 39422.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements. (601) 764-2181.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.