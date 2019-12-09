Born, raised and schooled in Laurel, with Daddy being the only licensed and bonded Black plumber working all over Laurel for Blacks and Whites in the 1940s and ’50s, the writer, even before starting elementary school, was crawling under houses with tools and fixtures as one of Daddy’s helpers. Mr. Fred Tillis and Mr. Charlie Beal were his regular adult helpers.
Former Mayor Melvin Mack’s mother, Mrs. Lennie, several years back at Thomas Pharmacy on Limber Street as she talked with Mrs. Thomas one day, the writer entered the store; she remembered the writer as a boy and said, “Oh!, you’re that little man that was always helping your daddy at Ms. Plum Davis’ houses... ” on South Fifth Avenue and Van Buren Street — a block over from Sambo Amusement Company in the 1950s. Ms. Plum — financially resourceful — had about 10 rental units in addition to her home on the northwest corner of South Fifth Avenue and Van Buren Street. Mayor Mack’s family lived on the southwest corner.
Helping Daddy on jobs, the writer as a child knew Mitchell Asmar at Green Truck Line on 15th Street, between First Avenue and Meridian Avenue. Also, there was Samuel Holloway Bowers Jr. at Sambo Amusement Company, 820 South Fourth Avenue, where Daddy retrofitted the plumbing of the old Help Yourself Store to accommodate Bowers’ needs for pinball machines, jukeboxes and other amusement apparatuses.
Bowers lived in the adjacent building north of his business near Blacks. Although Whites lived on Masonite Drive, on South Fourth Avenue south of Bowers in the house behind the ice cream stand and on East Jackson Street. Then, Masonite employed more than 3,000 people. Pulpwood trucks — loaded by hand, mostly driven by Blacks — entered the plant from Queensburg Avenue on the gravel road by Oak Park High School practice football field. “Hauling pulpwood” — like “hand-picking cotton” — overwhelmingly, was done by Blacks. Callus-hands-shoulders!
Further, Daddy did similar work for Bowers at the Lincoln Theater and the Rock And Roll Grill on Church Street at North Maple, also Judy’s Drive Inn, near Green Lumber Company, in the vicinity where Sherwin-Williams paint company on Mason Street is now. That was when Mayhaw Canning Company and Parker Bicycle Shop on Commerce Street flourished. Bicycles were like “vehicles” then.
Sam Bowers, on occasions, sat in the red swing at 459 East Second St. with Daddy discussing jobs in the 1950s. And, as a boy, because Bowers was always sharply dressed in pleated and creased khakis with his “handlebar mustache” — not schooled on Adolf Hitler — the writer aligned Bowers with his four uncles in the Army. Bowers exhibited an air of soldiers, who Blacks in the 1950s-’60s held in high regard. Patriotism was big with Blacks. Mrs. Hattie V. J. McInnis at Oak Park High School had students learn most of the national hymns in public school music.
Now, on July 10, 1958, Daddy died. And the writer in 1966 would be in Da-Nang, Vietnam, when Mama sent the LL-C newspaper clippings of Bowers’ vicious, violent, atrocious, cruel, inhumane crimes committed in Mississippi. The news was unbelievable. It was hard to believe by some Blacks who worked for Bowers. But, he was that “ravening wolf in sheep’s clothing” — violently murderous!
Investigative reporter Jerry Mitchell of the Clarion-Ledger, in the May 28, 2007 edition wrote: “Confederate cavalry officer E. J. Bowers Sr., …during the Civil War…, believed in taking no prisoners. So did his great-grandson, Sam Bowers Jr., who headed the nation’s most violent Ku Klux Klan association in the 1960s.”
Provocatively, in the Aug. 26, 1998 LL-C, Rex Jones of Laurel wrote a letter titled “Bowers sent the right message,” in which, Mr. Jones penned: “Sam Bowers was a messenger. You can kill the messenger, but you can’t kill the message (‘Segregation Forever!’ — Ethel Knight, Ross Barnett, et al.).
“Everything Sam Bowers predicted 30 years ago has come true.
“Thank you, Sam Bowers, for your message.”
“Sincerely, Rex Jones Laurel (your die-hard adherent).”
Ironically, a few years back, the writer had two or three telephone conversations with Mr. Jones. The first conversation revolved around Mr. Maynard Harper and other Black business along Cook Avenue in the 1950s-’60s and some other subjects of common familiarity.
Of course, common familiarity on those subjects was one thing. Mr. Jones’ view of Sam Bowers is totally another thing — diametrically opposed to the writer’s view. Odiously antithetical!
However, this polarity reminds the writer of Mr. John Perkins (the Black preacher) and Tommy Tarrants (the Klansman). Mr. Perkins has visited Laurel on a number of occasions conducting workshops over the years. He recently attended the funeral in Laurel of one of the writer’s childhood neighbors.
“The Preacher and the Klansman” is in pamphlet form, and the Clarion-Ledger in February and March 1998 published the story in a series of chapters in the editorial section.
And, a similarity here, perhaps, is Mr. Rex Jones is a staunch adherent of Bowers and the writer of MLK. However, an example of seeing eye-to-eye is the following letter of Mr. Jones dated Jan. 8, 2006 in the LL-C stating: “When I grew up in Laurel, I lived on First, Second and Third Avenues in Laurel.
“Recently, I drove down those avenues and it looks like a ghetto. Garbage, cars and just trash in general were everywhere. What a pathetic situation it was.
“It looked like the city dump. Why? I do not know. I have never seen any street or area go down like this area.
“Where is the mayor and city council members when it is so obvious of people not caring and letting this happen? What a shame that the city has let our neighborhoods go down to such trash and such a pathetic situation.
“Where are the people’s pride and where is the city fathers’ pride?
“My answer is that there is no pride and no caring from the people that run the city of Laurel.
“If you don’t care how your property looks, then you have no respect for yourself or your neighbors. This also goes for my neighbors and your neighbors. What a shame that Laurel is going to become just a big ghetto neighborhood.
“Why would anyone want to live in Laurel? What a shame,” Rex Jones of Laurel declared Jan. 8, 2006 via LL-C.
Mr. Jones’ observation was more than 13 years ago. That bad situation has exponentially worsened. However, about a decade ago, in the “First, Second and Third Avenues” area, that Ward’s councilman, a Black preacher and a Hispanic preacher set out one Saturday — going door-to-door — to contact and interact with parishioners and constituents about cleaning and improving their neighborhoods.
The two preachers’ and the councilman’s Saturday objectives were laudable. Ominously, the writer penned a missive praising the three with reservations of the “one-ride-pony” scenario. Lamentably, for the three, that day was it; they had no staying power to endure the journey of continuously appealing to, educating, motivating and leading those residents toward improving their surroundings.
Consider in 1996, Ward Six Councilman Johnny Magee accentuated the slogan “CLEAN AND GREEN!” He promulgated the concept — walking his ward monthly — putting out his newsletter for 16 years with efficacy.
Granted, as Mr. Jones and the writer are polar opposites on Sam Bowers and the state flag, the two see-eye-to-eye on rapidly spreading and increasingly declining conditions in the areas of “First, Second and Third Avenues” where Rex Jones “grew up.”
So, the “Calling” of preachers in the areas, and other leaders, should be for THE REVIVAL — “CLEAN AND GREEN!” While the City of Laurel’s Ordinance 1538-2009, § 22-6 (b) states: “The general household public shall remove all types of container receptacles at the end of the day after each general pick up day. … That is removed after garbage pickup… to prevent their obstructing the streets and gutters, rendering the streets, sidewalks and alleys unclean and unsightly and other-wise becoming or creating nuisances on the sidewalks or in the streets and alleys and gutters, or on the premises…. It shall be unlawful for any person to violate this Article.” Violators shall be subject to “Environmental Court Proceedings.”
Harvey Warren lives in Laurel.
