Doug Seidenburg, a 37-year veteran of the Sertoma Club of Laurel, was honored with the club's Lifetime Achievement Award during a recent meeting.
Seidenburg, a former club president, has been active in attending all club meetings and has been engaged in the club's various annual activities. He has coached T-ball for 35 years and he works on the annual Sertoma Christmas parade. In 2002, the club recognized his many years of excellent service by designating him as a Life Member.
Seidenburg, who is a local Certified Public Accountant, serves on the Sertoma Club of Laurel's board of directors as financial adviser.
Sertoma Club of Laurel is a service club with a philanthropic emphasis on providing speech and hearing assistance to the local community.
