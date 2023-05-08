SPD officer takes Va. couple into custody, two children safe
•
A pair of accused sex-traffickers from Virginia, along with a teenager and a toddler, were taken into custody by a Sandersville police officer in the early hours Sunday after local law enforcement officials were alerted that the suspects were in the area.
George Gonzalez, 38, and Yailen Ramos, 33, were wanted on a warrant out of Bedford County when Officer J.T. McKee of the Sandersville Police Department spotted the gold Toyota for which a BOLO (Be On Lookout) had been issued. McKee took the suspects into custody just before 2 a.m. at Love’s Travel Stop at the Sandersville exit off Interstate 59.
Gonzalez and Ramos were handcuffed and a 15-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.
“Those kids are safe, and that’s all that matters,” SPD Sgt. Liz Walley said.
According to the arrest warrant, the charges were listed as child abuse/neglect and reckless disregard for life, but it’s believed that the teen girl was being used for sex-trafficking. The two suspects are a couple and the teen girl is believed to be Ramos’ daughter from a previous relationship and the boy is reportedly their son.
Officials from Bedford County notified local officials that they would be extraditing Gonzalez and Ramos back to Virginia to face the charges and they will be taking care of the children, too.
McKee immediately separated the suspects from the children, as requested in the arrest warrant, said Walley, who also responded to the scene along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“The mother didn’t really show any emotion,” Walley said.
She praised McKee for a job well done and pointed out that it brings home the fact human-trafficking isn’t just a big-city problem.
“Most people think this only happens in bigger places, but it can even happen right here in our little corner of the world,” she said. “Officer McKee did a great job. All agencies were able to work well together, take (the suspects) in custody and there were no injuries.”
