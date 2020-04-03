This week, the President of the United States and his team of medical and non-medical experts delivered the most sobering of news. We can expect somewhere between 100,000 and 250,000 American deaths from the coronavirus — and that is if we all follow the guidelines and do everything right. I’m not going to repeat the steps that the government has recommended to keep you and your family safe. You’ve heard them a million times by now, and if you aren’t following them, then you are risking not only your life but the lives of your parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors, as well as everyone else.
The victims of this pandemic are not just the people who catch the virus, either. Unless you are a billionaire like David Geffen, who can afford to ride out the pandemic while sailing around the world on a yacht, you are suffering. We all are.
My personal reality is a snapshot of what is happening to millions of people throughout the world and, quite frankly, I can’t imagine the toll it is taking on all of us individually and collectively.
In my 56 years of being, there has never been a time that I’ve felt more anxiety and stress than I do right now. And I know most of you are in the same boat. I’m not sleeping well. And when I do fall asleep, I’ve started having nightmares. I haven’t really had nightmares since I was a kid and these are the kind of nightmares that a kid would have. I’ve been chased by boogie monsters., gotten lost in a forest, been attacked by wild animals and, worst of all, watched as loved ones are killed.
If that isn’t bad enough, I’ve also started biting my tongue in my sleep — really hard at times. Outside of having a rabid raccoon thrown into your bed, there isn’t a much worse way of waking up than chomping down on your own tongue and tasting a mouth full of blood. But it has happened at least a dozen times since this crisis started.
Before the pandemic, I was really taking my health seriously. I’d been on a low-carb diet for more than a year, had dropped 20 pounds and was eating and drinking healthier than I had ever done in my entire life. Now, I am gobbling down peanut M&M’s by the handful. I’ll inhale a pound of those little balls of comfort, all the while telling myself, “You need these. You can’t live without them right now. These are tough times.”
And, like most of you, I am not worried about myself. No, my anxiety level is at a record high for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, my younger daughter is eight-plus months pregnant and she is a medical resident at Wake Forest hospital, which has made no allowances for her condition in relation to the pandemic. Her husband is on the front lines of the epidemic as an emergency medical resident at the same hospital, which makes the risk to her and my first grandchild even worse.
We had planned on being at the hospital during the birth, but of course, that will no longer be allowed. We will have to wait until Alison and the baby are released before seeing them. But I don’t even want to do that unless we can get tested to make sure we aren’t coronavirus carriers before we make contact with the newborn. And this all happens in less than three weeks.
Then there is my older daughter Emily, who is living in the epicenter of the pandemic — New York City. Emily has already been quarantined for a month now with no end in site. She’s been working from home, only leaving her apartment to walk her dog and buy food. I know she is at her wit’s end. I worry terribly about both my daughters and there isn’t a damn thing I can do to help either one, so I just keep telling them that I love them. And that’s all any of us can do right now.
My other big worry is this newspaper, the people who work here and the community we serve. My employees are like family to me, but we can’t just close down and go into hiding. We have been deemed as one of the essential services, and we are. There are tens of thousands of readers, many of them older, who are depending on us to get them the information they need during this crisis, not to mention the everyday news that doesn’t stop just because we are in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic.
But the health risk to my employees is real and the financial obstacles are great. As I write this, I have an entire sales department that has no one to sell to, I have a sports editor who doesn’t have any sports to cover and I have major advertisers who have had to close their doors. Needless to say, it is hard to operate a newspaper without advertisers. And don’t be fooled, many of the advertisements you have been seeing in this newspaper lately are running at no charge as we wanted to help struggling local businesses in their time of need … and we will continue to do that for as long as we are able.
I am applying for the Payroll Protection Plan, which is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that the feds passed, but until businesses re-open and the economy recovers, just like every other small business, we could be in for some rough times.
In preparation for the next few months, we have decided to cancel the Visitors’ Guide that we had planned to publish this summer. Quite frankly, it was impossible to do as it needed to be sold and produced right now in order to get it out on time. Plus, we also don’t know if Laurel and Jones County will be having visitors this summer.
We have also discussed canceling our annual graduation magazine, but I feel very strongly that, if at all possible, we need to publish it. The graduates of 2020 may not get to have graduation ceremonies. They may miss out on graduation parties. They have already missed out on much of their senior year, including those who participate in sports. Sadly, they are likely to miss out on most everything that makes a senior year special. It’s not going to make up for what they lost, but they deserve the best graduation magazine possible, and I hope moms, dads and grandparents and the community as a whole will help us make this happen for them.
The only other change we are making FOR NOW is that we will be closing our office to the general public. We are still open. We can be reached by phone, over email, by messenger or through the mail. I have two young ladies working up front (one of them is also pregnant) and I want to keep them and all of my employees as safe as I possibly can.
I don’t know when this pandemic will end. But there is some solace in knowing that we are all feeling the same things. We’re stressed, tired and longing for things to return to normal and, fortunately, they will at some point. In the meantime, let’s all pull together to help each other out. Now is not the time for partisan political nonsense or bickering. It’s time for the country and our community to come together to get through one of the most difficult times in our history.
If you have to go on Facebook because you are just bored or need some sort of social interaction, you should feel free to share your pain, as others will be able to relate. But don’t use Facebook to cause anyone else pain. We are all suffering enough, and it’s about to get worse.
If you need our help for anything, please call us at 601-649-9388.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
