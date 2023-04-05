A Myrick woman is facing disturbing charges for having sexual contact with dogs and posting videos of the encounters, according to charges filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, was charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before noon Wednesday.
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the Leader-Call and at leader-call.com as details become available.
