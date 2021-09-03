After falling behind 18-7 in the second half, the South Jones Braves pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback in their season opener against Forest Hill. The Braves were led by a stingy defense that kept them in the game all night long.
“A lot of credit goes to our guys on defense,” South Jones head coach Todd Breland said. “They played their tails off tonight and got a win. It was good execution and composure that brought us back. I am proud of the fight that this team has.”
For more on the Braves’ 21-18 win, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
