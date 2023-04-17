Mississippi’s Beaver Creek Distillery at 96B George W. King Road in Bassfield will host its first Books & Gin series event featuring author W. Ralph Eubanks on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
Live music will be provided by Bo Foster and Friends. In addition, small-batch spirits and food will be available.
Eubanks, a Mount Olive native, will read from his book “A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape.”
His writings have appeared in Vanity Fair, The American Scholar, The Georgia Review and The New Yorker. The writer-in-residence at the Center for Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi was the recipient of the 2007 Guggenheim fellow and a 2021-22 Harvard Ratcliffe Institute fellow.
For more information, visit beavercreek-distillery.com or the company’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.