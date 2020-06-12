Laurel's Evans announces he's headed to Arkansas State
•
With just over two months remaining before the start of his senior football season with the Laurel Tornadoes, Xavier Evans announced that he is “110 percent committed” to accepting a scholarship offer from Arkansas State University.
Evans’ athleticism and versatility has made him a significant factor for the Tornadoes’ offense ever since he joined the varsity team as a freshman. In 2017, he split time under center as quarterback with ex-Tornado Sinclair Ulmer before taking over the starting role for the majority of the following two years.
As a junior, Evans helped lead the Tornadoes to a 10-3 record, placing second in Region 3-5A and reaching the second round of postseason play before falling to Picayune, which went on to claim the 5A South State title.
Evans was among the most productive offensive players in the Pine Belt, passing for 1,562 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 1,503 rushing yards and an additional 15 trips to the end zone.
Though the ongoing pandemic has made his recruitment experience different than usual, Evans said coaches at Arkansas State went out of their way to make him feel like a necessary piece of its puzzle going forward, which played a large part in his decision to commit early.
“I believe Arkansas State is the best fit because they’ve made me feel at home, even though I haven’t even gotten the chance to get on campus yet,” Evans said. “Many of their coaches have reached out to me and check on me just about every day.”
The Red Wolves have had success with Golden Tornadoes as wide receiver Omar Bayless finished his standout career by being selected as Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Though Evans believes many scouts have overlooked him due to his lack of size — he stand 5-foot-8 — he feels confident about what he brings to the table for the Red Wolves’. The fact that others doubt him has only motivated him to work even harder.
“I feel like I can bring a versatile skill set to the program,” said Evans. “I think the lack of attention that I received was mainly because of my height, which is out of my control. But there are always things that I can improve to make myself a better football player, and I’m going to continue working to become the best version of myself.”
Evans says his upcoming senior season with the Tornadoes remains his top priority. Evans, who is slated to start at running back this fall, wants to enjoy every moment with his teammates as they strive toward their goal of bringing home what would be Laurel’s fourth MHSAA state championship.
“I won’t always be a Tornado physically, but I’ll always be one at heart,” Evans said. “Me and the guys have set the bar high for ourselves early on. We are expecting a championship season. I see how hard my teammates are working and how hard the coaches are pushing us to get better, so I do believe we have a real chance to make that happen.”
