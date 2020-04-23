Tonight marks the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft, which is said to be one of the most anticipated drafts in recent memory. For football fans around the Pine Belt area, more specifically, it may very well be the most anticipated draft of all time.
Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss
Of all the local prospects, Phillips may be the biggest wildcard entering Day 1 of the draft. The former South Jones Braves thoroughly impressed scouts at the NFL combine with his combination of power and quickness out of the backfield, leading many to believe he could contribute to an NFL offense early in his career. In recent weeks, Phillips has been said to be on the radar of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who may need more help in the backfield if they choose to trade former first-round pick Leonard Fournette, which is believed to be in the works.
In recent years, teams have gotten great value for picks spent on running backs between the third and fifth rounds, and many will be looking to do the same again this weekend. Several of the teams that choose to do so will have Phillips on their radar on Day 2 of the draft.
Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
Bayless surged into contention to be drafted with a spectacular senior season with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, earning the title of Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. On the flip side, the Laurel native also happens to be entering one of the most stacked classes of wide receiver prospects in more than a decade. As a result, Bayless could still have to wait for a good while before hearing his name called, despite the fact that several teams have shown great interest in adding him to their rosters.
In today’s league, there is no such thing as having too many capable receivers on the depth chart, which means Bayless could be targeted by a large list of teams. One of those many possible options are the Philadelphia Eagles, whose front office made contact with Bayless last weekend when sorting out their final plans for the draft. Experts see Bayless as a worthwhile investment with a large potential upside as a mid to late round pick.
Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
’BoPete’ Keyes, yet another Laurel graduate in the mix, has drawn more and more attention from scouts in the weeks leading up to the draft. Due to the ongoing pandemic, teams have been speaking with prospects via video conference calls rather than hosting them in their own facilities. Keyes has received such calls from the Jets, Chiefs, Titans, Patriots and several others who are interested in grabbing him if the right opportunity presents itself. Their levels of interest have the former Tornado very optimistic heading into Day 1.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Keyes said Thursday morning. “Being one of Laurel’s finest to attend the combine and potentially have a chance to be drafted. It’s something I always dreamed of as a kid, and it’s finally here. Our city has never had two players attend the combine and in the NFL Draft, so this will be historic and just a beginning for the youth.”
Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss
Jones, a four-year starter for the Ole Miss Rebels and a notable graduate of Wayne County High School, has consistently been viewed as a valuable option for teams that are looking to beef up their defensive line depth charts. At 316 pounds, Jones has the ideal build and strength for the defensive tackle position and has a deceptively quick first step for his size.
Among those who have shown the most interest in Jones recently are the Green Bay Packers, who are in need of more depth in the trenches to slow down opposing rushing attacks. Jones’ name could be called as early as Round 4, and he might have the chance to earn playing time early on with his soon-to-be new team.
Others to watch for:
Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (Clinton native)
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina (former Jones Bobcat)
Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (Meridian native)
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
Willie Gay, Jr., LB, Mississippi State
Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State
Chauncey Rivers, DE, Mississippi State
Qaadir Sheppard, DE, Ole Miss
Josiah Coatney, DT, Ole Miss
