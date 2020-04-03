SJ's Diers earns appointments to prestigious service academies
High school athletics have helped propel many local students toward success by providing platforms to showcase their hard work and dedication. For Mark Diers, a senior at South Jones High School, sports helped open the door to serve a higher calling as a member of the United States Armed Forces.
Diers was recently accepted into both the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy, becoming the third student from South Jones to receive an appointment to one of the academies and the first to receive appointments to both.
Diers is the son of Daniel and Alison Diers of Ellisville. He is a member of South Jones’ class of 2020, of which he is graduating fifth among his classmates. Diers has been heavily involved in school activities for several years, many of which have involved sports.
Through years of playing football, soccer and baseball for the Braves, Diers collected many awards and honors. He was selected as one of South Central Regional Medical Center’s scholar athletes, All-Region 3-5A first-team in football, soccer and baseball, and Farm Bureau’s Player of the Week in football. He received the Mike Turner Award in football and baseball. In soccer, he received the Brave Award, the Defender Award and Most Valuable Player.
As a senior weighing his options for the future, Diers set his sights on a greater goal to be achieved off the field. Inspired by his uncle Lee Mitchell, who graduated from the USAFA in 1994, he applied for two of the most prestigious military academies in the world. His extracurricular activities became methods of making that goal possible.
“I wasn't sure that I wanted to pursue a service academy for a fact until I went on a candidate visit to the United States Naval Academy in November of last year,” Diers said. ”I got to stay with a midshipman and follow him through his daily life at the academy. I got to stay in the dorms, go to class there, eat with the entire academy, do their morning workouts and talk with other midshipmen. That weekend visit showed me that a service academy is where I belong.”
Diers says his greatest motivation was the desire to work with like-minded young men and women whose ambition would help drive him to become the very best he can be.
“The biggest selling point for me was the work ethic, humbleness, leadership skills and integrity of the Air Force cadets and Naval midshipmen,” Diers said. “Everyone is from a different background, but everyone has the same goals and attitude that I do. I’d be attending an academy where everyone works as hard as I do, and I’ll be with people who will push me to my limits and even further.”
Along the way, Diers has received the assistance and support of many members of local government, including U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker.
The senior said their contributions to his quest created special memories throughout his final year of high school.
“It was awesome to receive the support I did,” Diers said. “I remember one time when I was playing ping-pong during baseball practice and I got a phone call from Sen. Wicker. My coaches told me I was a celebrity.”
Diers also made sure to acknowledge Leslie Churchwell and Steve Guyton for their guidance throughout the process.
“Ms. Churchwell works for Congressman Palazzo,” said Diers. “She would email me and ask how I was doing, and she kept me informed and up to date with the process. Mr. Guyton always kept me thinking positively. He was the first person I talked to about the service academies. They both always answered my questions and were always there for me.”
Diers is still undecided on which of the two service academies he will be attending. He plans to make the most of his final days as a Brave before reporting to whichever he chooses near the end of June.
