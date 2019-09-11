Two of 2018's South State champions will go head-to-head Friday night in Taylorsville when the 2A South champion Tartars and the 3A South champion Bulldogs of Seminary square off. Both squads enter the week with 3-0 records, prepared for what could be one of the better Week 4 football matchups in the state.
The Tartars are flying high after a huge 46-14 victory over Jefferson Davis County a week ago.
Coach Mitch Evans' team has shown very few weaknesses through its first three games and has proved its ability to hurt opponents in multiple ways both on offense and defense. Running back Jeffery Pittman has established himself as a weekly threat, rushing for 257 yards and five touchdowns in just the last two weeks of competition.
This will be the first road game of the season for Seminary, whose equally high-powered rushing corps has averaged 273 yards per week on the ground, leading to three big wins in non-district competition. Senior running back Jordan Barrett leads the way for the Bulldogs with 334 yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield.
The previous meeting between Seminary and Taylorsville resulted in a 33-20 road win for quarterback Ty Keyes and the Tartars. Both teams will be looking for another victory to add to their momentum with district competition just right around the corner.
