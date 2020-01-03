Nov. 6, 1869, has been engrained in my memory for a very long time. It might sound quite abstract to the majority of you — OK, like 99 percent of you — but that is the day it all began. It was the day that Princeton (then the College of New Jersey) and Rutgers College played the first game on what has become arguably the greatest sporting event in the world (or at least the United States) — college football. The Rutgers Queensmen defeated the New Jersey Tigers 6-4.
That original contest more than 150 years ago was nothing like the game we watch today. Back then, it was more like a mashup of a soccer match and rugby match. There were 25 men on each side and players were not allowed to carry or throw the ball. Man, have we come a long way.In the South, college football is more than just a game. For many of us, it is a religion. That doesn’t always fly well in this part of the Bible Belt with many folks, but a lot of those same folks are season-ticket holders of their favorite college teams and can be found on fall Saturdays tailgating and sipping some suds outside their favorite stadium before walking through church doors on Sunday morning. Hypocrisy at its finest.
In September, ESPN began releasing 30-minute segments saluting all facets of college football known as “College Football 150.”
These segments are hosted by Rece Davis and include 10 other college football-minded folks, from writers to reporters to professors.
They spend half the show discussing a particular subject, such as greatest uniforms, greatest college game, greatest coaches, greatest play, greatest upsets and so-on.
The 11-person panel then votes on the Top 11 “greatest of” for the particular segment, and the last part of the show, they reveal their cumulative Top 11.
Every show I have watched has been appealing and well-produced. Of course, I disagreed with choices, but more times than not I mostly agreed with their selections.
The segment of greatest games I watched in mid-December brought me back to a time more than 26 years ago that stands as one of my (along with my brother Sam’s) favorite upsets in college football.
On a November Saturday in 1993, one of the many “Games of the Century” took place with No. 2 ranked Notre Dame hosting No. 1 Florida State in South Bend. Sam and I watched the game as the Irish toppled the ’Noles, 31-24, and became the new No. 1-ranked team.
We knew the following week Notre Dame would be playing Boston College in South Bend and that’s where Guru (along with little brother) came up with his first major upset pick. Sam and I played baseball, basketball and football in our parents’ driveway and front yard on Forrest Drive in North Laurel for more hours than either of us could count. Many times it was just the two of us, so we improvised however we needed to.
That Friday, after we got home from school, we were in the front yard playing football and we decided to play the Notre Dame and Boston College game that would take place the next day. It was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team maintaining more than a one-score lead. In our game, the Irish had the ball late while nursing a two-point advantage, 38-36. But Notre Dame fumbled and the Eagles recovered near midfield with fewer than 20 seconds left and one timeout remaining.
After completing a pass to the Irish 32-yard line, the Eagles used their final timeout with 4 seconds remaining. As Sam waited on the snap, I prepared for the kick. In “our” game, it was a 49-yarder (in reality it was probably more like 25 yards). On the first and only attempt, I drained the kick out of Sam’s perfect hold and we celebrated as our Eagles had knocked off No. 1 Notre Dame 39-38.
And I will be damned, look what happened the following day.
With 5 seconds left, Boston College kicked a 41-yard field goal to knock off the No. 1 Irish 41-39. The loss knocked Notre Dame out of a shot at a national title, but it gave two brothers another reason to celebrate.
Memories of that celebration are something we will always remember.
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
