Dear Santa,
How’s it going, big guy? It’s been an awful long time since I’ve written one of these. Now that I think about it, maybe that’s why I keep getting flannel shirts and colognes I’ve never heard of for Christmas over the last decade. Anyhow, I know you’re pretty busy getting everything ready for the big day, so I’ll cut to the chase. Here are a few things that would make my life as a football fan a whole lot merrier over the holiday season.
For starters, could you help us find a clause — pun intended — that keeps us from having to see an NFC East team in this year’s playoffs? Does winning that division really warrant a guaranteed playoff spot this year? Being the best team in the NFC East right now is like being the best dancer at a Catholic school prom. Teams like the Bears, Rams and Vikings have been battling week-in and week-out in tough divisions. Even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reeled off four straight wins to put themselves in the conversation. So, is it really fair to overlook them for the Cowboys or Eagles, two teams that have a combined record of 4-6 over the last five weeks?
Next up, I was hoping you could help Gardner Minshew become the long-term starting quarterback for the Jaguars. For one thing, he deserves it. He’s 4-5 as a starting quarterback this year, and the team is 1-4 without him. Ever since his days as a Brandon Bulldog, Minshew has been proving people wrong, and he keeps doing it on a consistent basis in Jacksonville. I know they’re paying Nick Foles almost $90 million, but something has to be said for actually winning football games. Keep “Mustache Minshew” on the field.
If those wishes are too much to ask, you’ve at least got to be able to help me with this one last thing. For the love of God, can we please bring defense back to the SEC? This is just not right. If you had told me even five years ago that a Nick Saban football team would play six games in a single year with 70 or more combined points, I’d have thought you were off your rocker. Arguably the two best SEC football games of the season had combined point totals of 93 and 87. Shootouts can be fun to watch. I imagine it’s even good for TV ratings. But this conference didn’t win seven consecutive national titles by playing Big-12 football. We need our identity back.
Thanks for hearing me out, Santa. I’ll ask Jim to leave some milk and cookies for you in the office.
Sincerely,
Brad Crowe
