This week’s title seems to be somewhat of a paradox, right? Modern NCAA rules (thankfully) prevent any and all games from ending without a winner. As LSU and Texas A&M proved last year, the referees will let you play ‘til the cows come home in order to ensure that one team comes out on top. So how would it be possible for both teams to lose? Well, ask Nick Saban and Joe Moorhead about Saturday’s game in Starkville, and they’ll both likely admit that neither of their teams left Davis Wade Stadium feeling optimistic about what happened on the field.
In the first quarter, Alabama was doing what many expected to see: take out a lot of frustration on the Bulldogs after last week’s disappointing loss at home to LSU. The opening kickoff was at 11 and by noon the Tide had amassed a 28-7 lead. At that point, I put down my camera and headed up to the press box for a quick bite to eat. With about five minutes remaining in the first half, I saw Alabama’s starting offense pacing the sideline, getting ready to go back onto the field. Thinking this would likely be their last appearance of the day, I decided to go back to the field. This is a special group of future NFL stars. Why not seize one last opportunity to take photos of them in action?
With 3:10 left on the clock, Tua rolls out of the pocket to his left and throws the ball away under duress. As I’m looking through my photos of the play, I notice cheerleaders and even band members taking a knee. The entire stadium went eerily silent. Then the Bulldogs’ PA announcer, Anthony Craven, announces that the injured player on the field is Tua Tagovailoa. And he wasn’t getting up.
Fans of both teams watched in shock as one of college football’s most heralded stars was carted off the field with a bloody nose and what we eventually learned to be a dislocated hip that would end his junior season. In all likelihood, this would be his final appearance in an Alabama football game.
Just moments later on the following drive, the Tide’s defensive leader Raekwon Davis of Meridian was carried off the field by teammates, unable to put any pressure on his left leg. Key injuries were piling up for a team that still had high hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Of course, the game will go down in the books as a 38-7 victory for the Tide, advancing to 9-1 on the season. But nobody will ever look back on Nov. 16 as a good day in the history of Alabama football. Instead, their heads will hang, knowing it was the day they tragically lost one of the greatest players in program history.
Coaches love to say there’s no such thing as an ugly win. I’d wager that for Alabama, Saturday’s win over the Bulldogs was about as ugly as they come. Not all wins are equal, and not all wins are worth the high price paid to earn them. I thought I’d remember Nov. 16 as my last opportunity to see Tua and the Tide live in action, but unfortunately, I’ll forever remember it as the day I watched two teams lose in the same game.
