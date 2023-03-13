Braddock, Sims both hit grand slams in victory over Richton
Seniors Kye Braddock and Charlie Sims each stepped up to the plate on Saturday and hit a grand slam, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in Northeast Jones head coach Jeremy Parker’s 21-year career, as the Tigers beat the Richton Rebels, 20-10.
“It felt pretty great,” Braddock said. “I haven't been hitting great this season, and I started feeling down on myself. Coach (Hunter) McKeiver just told me to not let it get into my head. I just thought I’m going to swing and see what happens. It feels amazing to now be leading Jones County in home runs. We have four seniors on the team and each one of us has one.”
The Tigers (10-2) scored a season-high 20 runs in their win against Richton (5-6) as Braddock and Sims combined for 10 RBIs and five runs.
“We had multiple guys swinging the bat really well tonight, and I hope that gets us going,” Parker said. “Tonight we moved sophomore Kaden Padgett from the (leadoff) hitter down a little bit and it worked out great. I just hope we can continue to swing the bat well.”
An 11-run first inning set up the Tigers for victory as Sims, who finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk, drove in five runs in the inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers added eight more runs, highlighted by Braddock’s grand slam.
Carter Wiginton pitched 2 ⅔ innings and allowed six hits, five runs and four strikeouts in the victory.
“We thought we were going to struggle this season on the mound and haven’t nearly as much as we though. Today was one of the few times a team has really gotten after our pitchers.” Parker said. “We hit really well tonight but we have to get where we can do everything.”
Campbell gave up nine runs, walked five and struck out three in two innings of work and was charged with the loss.
The Tigers will be on the road against Sylva-Bay Academy today (Tuesday) at 1:30 p.m.
