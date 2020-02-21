Archie Harper's impact on Mississippi football
Archie Harper’s experience with high school football was unlike many others. During his time playing for West Jones, he received a lot of mixed reactions from opposing fans. Some would throw ice at him and yell profanity. Others, after noticing him on the field, would begin cheering for the Mustangs instead of their own teams. Friday nights were emotional roller coasters to say the least.
The reason? Well, this was 1971, and Archie Harper was one of the first black quarterbacks to start for an integrated high school football team in the state of Mississippi.
Harper’s unique story began at Roosevelt High, a school in Ellisville for African-American students during the days of segregation.
Following the Supreme Court case of Green v. County School Board of New Kent County in 1968, public schools throughout the country began the process of integration. Harper was in the 10th grade when Roosevelt closed and its students were assigned to other Jones County schools.
As monumental as this was for the Civil Rights Movement, Harper admits that — at the time — the idea of being integrated into a school where he may not be accepted or wanted was intimidating.
“It was even sad in a way,” Harper added. “When you go to school with people for so many years and then all of a sudden you’re separated — and believe it or not, I haven’t seen some of those people again to this day — it’s like losing a part of your family.”
As fate would have it, Harper ended up at West Jones to begin his junior year. He and three of his former Roosevelt classmates — Miles Evans, Tyrone Hicks and Dale Knight — decided to play football for the Mustangs.
Rex Todd, West Jones’ head coach at the time, originally tabbed Harper as a running back. His new assistant, Walter G. Clark, helped convince him otherwise. Clark had coached at Roosevelt the year before, where the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Harper helped lead the Cyclones to a 7-3 record. Using him as anything other than a quarterback, Clark argued, would be an injustice to his potential as a player.
Harper served as the backup to senior Wade Garvin during his junior season. In 1971, after Garvin’s graduation, he was given the reins to the Mustangs’ offense. Not everyone in the community was on board with the idea, but Harper credits a strong support system for giving him the courage to lead his team despite facing intense scrutiny.
“I knew that certain people were just not going to accept me,” said Harper. “But my mother and father encouraged me to keep going, to keep playing and never give up. If it hadn’t been for my parents and my coaches, I probably would’ve quit. But with their help, I stuck with it, and it really paid off.”
Not all of the attention he garnered was negative, however. On many occasions, opposing fans would begin cheering the Mustangs, showing their support for what Harper represented.
“Once they would see me warming up, I’d hear them talking,” recalled Harper. “They just didn’t expect to see something like that. Nowadays, you see black quarterbacks all the time; but back then, it was pretty rare. I think they were proud of me.”
By the end of the 1971 season, Harper had turned a lot of heads, not with his skin color but with his exceptional talent on the football field. He received the Most Improved Player award at the West Jones Athletic Banquet that year, and he was nominated for the Mississippi All-Star Game by the Laurel Leader-Call.
When asked about his favorite memories on the field, Harper smiled and shared stories from his final game as a Mustang, a 21-0 victory over the rival South Jones Braves. He scored the final touchdown himself on a 3-yard quarterback scramble.
“My mother taught at South Jones,” Harper said. “After the game, everyone kept telling her they wish she’d have brought me to South instead of letting me go to West.”
Harper, who started school a year earlier than others his age, graduated in 1972 at the age of 17. He respectfully declined his coaches’ request for him to take a few extra classes in the fall, which would have made him eligible for one more season as a Mustang. Instead, Harper accepted a scholarship to play at Jackson State University. As a freshman, he played alongside some of the most memorable stars in JSU football history—Robert Brazile, Walter Payton, Vernon Perry and Jackie Slater.
“I played with those guys for one year,” said Harper. With a grin, he then pointed across the room to his wife, Zola Harper. “Then I met that pretty lady over there, married her and decided to settle down.”
Since then, several more chapters have been added to the Harper family’s local legacy. Both his son (Kendrick Harper) and grandson (Maurice Pruitt) played football for the Mustangs. His granddaughter Mashayla Harper followed in the footsteps of her great-grandmother, becoming a teacher at South Jones.
In the past three years alone, seven black players have taken snaps at the quarterback position for high school teams in Jones County. The nation’s top-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class is Bryce Young, a black quarterback from Santa Ana, California. The reigning NFL MVP (Lamar Jackson) and Super Bowl MVP (Patrick Mahomes) are both black quarterbacks.
Harper, now 68, still loves watching the game and celebrating the progress that African Americans have made in the sport. Seeing just how far the torch has been carried, he counts it as an honor to have been one of the first to pick it up and run.
“It was a hard time, but it was a good time,” Harper said. “It wasn’t always easy, but it was all worth it.”
