How could you not be romantic about baseball?
This is a question I’ve seen West Jones baseball coach Trey Sutton ask several times in posts on social media in reference to special moments that often occur within the sport. It’s a fair question to ask, really.
One definition of the word romantic reads, “conducive to or characterized by the expression of love.” If that’s the case, few things could possibly be more romantic than what occurred Friday night when the Los Angeles Angels gave us all one of the most touching moments in sports history.
The Angels hosted the Mariners that afternoon in their first home game since the sudden death of their fan-favorite, 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Each member of the team wore Skaggs’ No. 45 jersey with his name across the back during the contest. A mural of Skaggs was unveiled in right-center field before the game. His mother Debbie threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Though the tributes in and of themselves were touching, what left fans all over the world speechless were the unplanned references to Skaggs that appeared throughout the evening.
Poetically, the Angels’ pitching staff threw a combined no-hitter in the team’s 13-0 victory. It was the 11th no-hitter in franchise history, which happens to be the number Tyler Skaggs wore in high school. The Angels’ 10th no-hitter occurred on July 13, 1991 — the day Skaggs was born.
Mike Trout blasted a 454-foot home run in the first inning —which was yet another fitting reference to the beloved No. 45.
The Angels scored seven runs in the first inning and 13 in total, which, again, matched the July 13 birthday of their former teammate.
Skaggs would have turned 28 on Saturday and the last Mariners batter retired in the ninth inning by Angels closer Michael Peña was Mallex Smith, who, of course, wears No. 28.
Everyone watching was moved by what had happened, even Mariners’ second baseman Dee Gordon, who experienced a similar moment himself a couple years ago when he hit a leadoff home run in a tribute game to his own former teammate Jose Fernandez. “I got one thing to say and I’m going to be done with it,” said Gordon after the game. “If you don’t believe in God, you might want to start.”
These are the kinds of moments we all love most about sports. Long after the dust is settled and time has passed, fans will still remember the emotions that brought the best out of the players on the field that day. Skaggs’ tribute game will go down as one of my favorites, along with Brett Favre having the game of his life after his dad passed away, Tim Tebow’s famous John 3:16 game and Isaiah Thomas’ 53-point performance on his late sister’s birthday.
I’ve always believed that sports are a microcosm of real life, and what athletes feel and experience is often projected onto the field in memorable ways. It’s what inspires us all to keep watching and keep fighting through our own obstacles.
Once you’ve had the opportunity to witness it yourself, you’ll find that Coach Sutton is pretty much hitting the nail on the head. It’s all but impossible to not be romantic about the game.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
