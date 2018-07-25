Trio of teams to Texas for DYB Invitational World Series
Three Laurel Jones County all-star teams advanced to the Dixie Youth Baseball Invita- tional World Series in Center, Texas, where play wrapped up this week.
The Laurel Jones County 9-year-old Nationals were runners-up in the 9-and-under Dixie Youth Baseball Invitational World Series in Center, Tex- as. The team finished second out of 10 teams from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, falling in an all-Mississippi championship game to a familiar foe. Another Pine Belt team, Colum- bia, won the title, 12-6, after also beating the LJC team for the state championship in Laurel.
The Nationals won the “Around The Horn” award for being the fastest and most accurate
in their age division, and Logen Aultman and Stanley Peters won base-running skills awards.
The 11-and-under LJC All-Stars finished third overall in their age division in the DYB Invitation- al World Series after winning the Ozone state championship to advance.
The 6-and-under LJC team won sub-district and district championships, then battled through the losers’ bracket in their state tournament in Cleveland to earn a spot in the DYB Invitational World Series.
More than 250 local fans went to the East Texas town to cheer on their teams, where they “represented Laurel Jones and Mississippi very well,” said numerous parents who attended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.