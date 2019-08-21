The Taylorsville Tartars are picking up right where they left off at the end of the 2018 football season with a highly anticipated matchup against the Scott Central Rebels. The Tartars fell 21-7 to the Rebels in last season's Class 2A state championship game, and a rematch was scheduled soon after for tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m.
The biggest difference this time around is that the Tartars' junior quarterback Ty Keyes will be playing. Keyes, a four-star recruit with several Division I scholarship offers, missed the first matchup against Scott Central after suffering an ankle injury in the 2A South State title game against Bay Springs.
The winner of tonight’s big showdown, which could potentially be a preview of another state title game, will emerge as the early favorites to bring home the Class 2A crown in 2019.
Stringer at Bay Springs
The annual "Battle for the Bell" will be played tonight (Thursday) when the Bay Springs Bulldogs host the Stringer Red Devils in both teams' season opener. The rivalry game has often been a catalyst for the winning team, such as it was last fall for Bay Springs, which went on to reach the Class 2A South State Championship.
Last year's matchup was won by a decisive score of 39-6. The Bulldogs rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns on the night. Containing the rushing attack will be a key factor for the Red Devils in order to change the outcome this time around.
