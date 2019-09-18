Week 3 record: 6-4
Season record: 29-11
Before I start picking, I have to revisit last week’s predictions. I said I’d confess my sins if my prediction for the Wayne vs West game did not come true and I’m a man of my word. The Mustangs executed almost flawlessly last Friday and I could not have been more wrong on my opinion of them not being prepared for the War Eagles. Coach Scott Pierson’s team is as complete and competitive as any team in our area, and they’ll certainly have my respect heading into any matchup throughout the rest of the season.
Now, we move on to Week 5. The matchup I’m most intrigued by is the Northeast Jones’ road game against Purvis. The Tigers are feeling really good about themselves entering this one after taking down the South Jones Braves for the first time in five years. Tony Barnes and Zymarrian Ducksworth make up one of the biggest and baddest running back duos in the Pine Belt, and they’ve become really good at helping their offense grind out long scoring drives. Though Purvis is 1-3 on the season, it isn't a bad football team and will present a lot of challenges.
However, I’m taking the Tigers in this one, believing that their emerging young offense will find ways to win the time-of-possession battle and earn a low-scoring victory. Confidence is contagious, and Coach Keith Braddock’s Tigers have a lot of that to carry with them on Friday.
Brad’s prediction: NEJ 20, Purvis 14
Winners are in bold print:
South Jones vs Vancleave
Taylorsville vs Collins
Bay Springs vs Pelahatchie
Stringer vs Salem
Heidelberg vs NE Lauderdale
Richton vs Sacred Heart
Wayne Academy vs PCS
Mize vs St. Andrew’s
Raleigh vs Seminary
