Laurel native and former NFL safety Akeem Davis hosted his ninth annual AD 47 Football Leadership Academy at R.H. Watkins Stadium on Saturday. The camp was free for kids ages 6-12, who received instruction from local standouts on the college and pro levels, local coaches and local law enforcement. (Photos By Brad Crowe)
