Photos, clockwise from top, Akeem Davis, a former Laurel High star quarterback who went on to the NFL and now serves as an assistant coach at Southern Miss, dances to the popular song “Old Town Road” during a break in the action of the fifth annual AD 47 camp “Between the Bricks” at Laurel High. Laurel native Jaylon Hudson celebrates after catching an interception during a flag football game. More than 80 campers and coaches took time to pose in the bleachers following the camp. PJ Hosey carries the football as a teammate attempts to set up a block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.