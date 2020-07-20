Akeem Davis successfully hosted his sixth annual AD47 Leadership Academy football camp last weekend at Laurel High School, despite facing various difficulties presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that made hosting this year's camp a bit more challenging. Davis and his team, who were assisted this year by Laurel Chief of Police Tommy Cox and other LPD officers, followed CDC guidelines by checking temperatures, sanitizing every station and forbidding community water bottles, among other precautions.
"I appreciate the corporate leaders who continue to step up and identify with what we have and our vision for this camp," said Davis.
In the top left corner, Davis speaks to this year's 49 camp attendees during a break in the action. In the top right corner, Laurel Police Department Officer De'Andre Billiot throws passes to several different campers after a quick water break. In the bottom left corner,
Davis offers a few pro tips to a young camper during one of the afternoon's drills.In the bottom right corner, Ocean Springs native and Southern Miss wide receivers coach Kelvin Bolden demonstrates how a drill is performed for campers at the beginning of the station period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.