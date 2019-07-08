By Mitchell Williams
For the Leader-Call
Star NBA basketball player Al Jefferson will be hosting the 11th annual Al Jefferson Youth Basketball Camp at Prentiss High School from Monday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 24.
Kids will receive 2-1/2 hours of fundamental basketball skills instruction, a camp T-shirt and other “Big Al” gear. Jefferson’s hope is to reach out to his community and encourage players to maintain a positive outlook both on and off the court through sports. He will also be bringing several star guests with him this year.
The camp is free for all participants. However, space is limited, so Jefferson and his camp staff encourage campers to register as soon as possible.
All campers are required to have a completed and signed parental release form before participating in any camp activities. Campers need to bring these to registration the morning of the camp or fill one out at registration.
Those interested can also go to Prentiss High School at 2429 Mississippi Ave. in Prentiss to sign up this week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Each camp day, registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, registration for junior high boys will begin at noon and complete at 1 p.m. before the session begins.
All participants will receive a free T-shirt and a free basketball.
