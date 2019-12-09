After an unpleasant ending in the Egg Bowl, along with a less-than-thrilled reaction from players to the news of Matt Luke’s termination, Ole Miss was eager to make a positive splash for its football program. They did just that on Saturday night when it was announced that FAU head coach Lane Kiffin had officially accepted the offer to be the next head coach of the Rebels.
“Who’s this guy?” one might ask if he’s been living under a rock for the last 15 years.
Kiffin has been one of the most recognizable names in the sport since 2007, when the Raiders made him the youngest head coach in NFL history (32). After an unsuccessful stint in Oakland, Kiffin took on the SEC as head coach at Tennessee. After just one year on Rocky Top, he bolted for the head-coaching job at Southern Cal. After a sloppy ending there, Kiffin spent two years in Nick Saban’s coaching rehabilitation program as an assistant coordinator at Alabama. He was given the chance to be a head coach again by Florida Atlantic in 2017, and he has led the Owls to two Conference USA championships in three years.
That brings us to Saturday. Before the Owls had even stepped off the field in their conference title game, the sports universe was abuzz about Kiffin’s return to the SEC. The craziest part of the situation to me is that absolutely nobody seems to have a neutral opinion on the Rebels’ decision to hire him. Every fan I’ve spoken with is either uncontainably excited or seething with disappointment. Many believe Kiffin — an offensive guru — will work wonders with Ole Miss’ young playmakers, such as John Rhys Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy. The rest are terrified of the inevitable media circus that has seemed to follow Kiffin to nearly every stop in his coaching career.
Neither is necessarily wrong. I understand both sides. Each program to hire Kiffin has experienced the same thing: a healthy dose of both optimism and paralyzing anxiety over what could ensue. As someone viewing the situation from the outside looking in, here are my two cents on how this all might play out.
From my perspective, I see the hire as a positive move. Kiffin is a big name with a big personality and, by 2020 SEC Media Days, he’ll find a way to get all eyes on Ole Miss football. He’s young and charismatic, which will lead to success in recruiting. I’m also stoked to see what he’s capable of doing with the versatile Plumlee at quarterback over the next three years. The possibilities are endless.
At the same time, however, I can’t help but believe this is probably not a long-term solution for the Rebels. Kiffin has never stayed with one program for more than four seasons. He left Tennessee after just one year to accept a more prestigious job at USC. For a coach who got a taste for the big stage so early in his career, I’m not sure he can help but crave the opportunity to climb back into the spotlight. The worst case scenario is one similar to what happened in Knoxville, with Kiffin bolting for the first blue-chip college or NFL team that comes calling. The best case scenario is that he rejuvenates the program, creates a recruiting pipeline, wins a few Egg Bowls and leaves the program better than he found it. Either way, it’s hard for me to imagine him still being in Oxford five years from now.
But my guess is as good as yours. This could be the start of an incredible era in Ole Miss football or it could end up being the punch line of countless jokes at the office water cooler. Either way, one thing is for certain: for better or worse, it’s going to be an unforgettable ride. It may not be a long one, but with Kiffin at the wheel, I promise you it will be wild. So hop on board, buckle up and hold on tight. The Lane Train is getting ready to leave the station.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
