Short-handed Laurel snags win over Wayne
•
The Laurel Lady Tornadoes (11-11, 2-2 Region 5-5A) earned one of their biggest victories of the season Tuesday night in an overtime thriller at home against the Wayne County Lady War Eagles, 54-53.
“It was a great, character-building win for my team,” Laurel coach Sherri Cooley said. “We had to face a lot of adversity tonight. Our starting point guard is out dealing with an injury and we had a couple of starters foul out tonight. So a lot of different girls had to step up and pitch in. I think we really grew up tonight.”
Despite being short-handed, the Lady Tornadoes went toe-to-toe with Wayne County (13-5, 2-0), even leading the game at the end of each quarter along the way. They did so with the help of nearly every available player, with seven different players scoring points. Cooley said an all-hands-on-deck mentality can go a long way toward building the team and preparing her girls for the future.
“When you start getting contributions from so many different players, that means your team is stronger,” Cooley said. “You’re a better team when you don’t just have to rely on one person.”
The biggest obstacle for Cooley and the Lady Tornadoes presented itself late in the fourth quarter when Wayne County put together an offensive run to claim a six-point lead with a little more than three minutes left in the game. Laurel’s Zoey Cooley five points in the last three minutes — three from a clutch perimeter shot and two from free throws — and another free throw in the last 15 seconds tied the game at 48 and sent it into overtime.
Cooley scored four of Laurel’s six points in the overtime period, finishing with a team-high 16 points.
“She came up big,” Coach Cooley said when asked about her junior forward’s performance. “We depend on Zoey for so much on our offense. Of course, overall it was a team effort because we were playing against a great team, and Coach Gina Skelton—she doesn’t like for me to say this—but she’s one of the best coaches in Mississippi. But our girls fought hard tonight, and Zoey stepped up when we needed her most.”
Adversity is sure to find the Lady Tornadoes again in the last few games of the regular season. On Friday, they will host Brookhaven (20-3, 4-0), the current leader of Region 5-5A. Cooley hopes that Tuesday’s victory will serve as a confidence booster that shows her young players just how much they are able to accomplish.
“I think this game gave some confidence to some of my younger, inexperienced players,” Cooley said. “Hopefully, this will help us down the stretch as we finish up district play. Who knows what could happen? That’s why we play the game.”
In the boys’ game, Laurel opened up a 9-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, which provided the difference in a 49-44 Laurel victory.
The Tornadoes improved to 14-7 on the season. They can claim the Region 5-5A championship Friday night against Brookhaven.
